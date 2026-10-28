Nigeria: Benue Police Rescue 29 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 34 Foreigners

Benue police say they rescued 29 kidnap victims and arrested 34 foreign nationals in separate operations across the state in October.

The Benue State Police Command says it rescued 29 kidnap victims and arrested 34 foreign nationals during security operations across the state in October.

The Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the command's operational achievements at its headquarters in Makurdi.

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He attributed the rescues to intelligence-led operations and collaboration with other security agencies and community-based security groups.

Mr Nwadiogbu said four passengers abducted after gunmen attacked a commercial vehicle along the Uzer village axis of Ayilamo-Tse-Abi Road in Logo Local Government Area on 5 October were rescued in a joint operation involving the police, Operation Whirl Stroke, Benue State Civil Protection Guards and local hunters.

He said 17 farmers abducted from Tse-Acha and Tse-Wuam communities in Bamun village, Tombo District, Logo LGA, were rescued on 7 October.

The commissioner also said eight kidnap victims, including a Catholic priest, were rescued in Ohimini LGA following their abduction along the Ugbokolo-Ajegbe-Awume Road on 13 October.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that police announced the rescue of eight victims and the arrest of two suspects after the abduction along the road.

The police statement at the time did not confirm whether the rescued victims included Reverend Father John Inalegwu Otache, who was reported abducted on the same day.

Foreign nationals arrested

Mr Nwadiogbu said the command arrested 34 foreign nationals in two separate operations during the month.

He said 16 Cameroonian nationals were arrested in Otukpo LGA on 9 October after they allegedly failed to produce the required travel documents.

On 22 October, operatives intercepted 18 Nigerien nationals at Orokam while they were reportedly travelling to Ikom in Cross River State.

The commissioner said the foreign nationals were taken into custody for investigation and verification of their immigration status, with the relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, to be involved.

He said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances of their entry into Nigeria and movements within the country.

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Other arrests and recoveries

The police commissioner also reported arrests in separate operations against suspected cultists and other suspected offenders in Naka, Makurdi, Aliade and Gwer East.

He said the command recovered seven locally fabricated firearms, 16 rounds of ammunition and cartridges, charms, mobile phones and ATM cards during the operations.

Mr Nwadiogbu further disclosed that a suspected bandit was killed during an encounter involving Operation Zenda personnel along Amaafu-Abaji Road in Katsina-Ala LGA on 2 October. A locally fabricated firearm was recovered during the operation.

In a separate case, the commissioner said police arrested a 60-year-old man over the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in Igumale, Ado LGA.

He said the incident was reported on 13 October and the victim was taken for medical examination and treatment. He added that investigations were ongoing and that the victim's privacy and welfare would be protected.

Mr Nwadiogbu urged residents to provide credible information to security agencies, saying public cooperation was essential to preventing crime and protecting lives and property.