Ghana: Karua Visits Former Ghana President Kufuor, Highlights Investment in Education and Healthcare

Accra — Kenyan opposition leader Martha Karua has visited former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence in Accra, highlighting his administration's investments in healthcare, education and school feeding programmes.

In a statement shared on X, Karua said Kufuor's record in office demonstrated the importance of investing in people as a foundation for national development.

She singled out Ghana's school feeding programme, which linked children's nutrition with education while supporting local agriculture.

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Karua said the initiative illustrated how public policies can address multiple social and economic needs by improving children's access to meals, supporting learning and creating opportunities for local agricultural producers.

"President Kufuor's record is a reminder that investing in people is among the most enduring gifts a leader can leave a nation," Karua said.

She added that she wanted Kenya to pursue a future where opportunities were not determined by a person's place of birth and where every child could aspire to achieve their potential regardless of their circumstances.

"It is this kind of future I want for Kenya, one where opportunity is not determined by where you are born, where dignity is not a privilege, and where every child can dare to dream beyond their circumstances," she said.

Kufuor served as Ghana's president from 2001 to 2009. His administration introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme and expanded social programmes, including the school feeding initiative.

Karua's visit comes as Kenya continues to debate public investment in healthcare, education, social protection and economic opportunities.

The former presidential candidate did not provide further details about the meeting or indicate whether specific policy discussions were held during the visit.