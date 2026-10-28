Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Links Mental Health to Mine Safety in Weeklong Campaign

MONROVIA — ArcelorMittal Liberia told employees and contractors across its Nimba and Grand Bassa operations that a worker's state of mind is part of mine safety in a weeklong mental health campaign that coincided with World Mental Health Day.

The campaign, which began on Oct. 5, reached most of the company's more than 60 work areas through sessions on managing stress, recognizing early signs of fatigue and burnout, building peer support, and using confidential support services. AML's Employee Wellbeing Team led the sessions under the theme "Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change."

"Safety in a high-risk mining environment extends well beyond physical protection and protective gear; it starts with the mental clarity and peace of mind of every worker on shift," said Ahmad Massaquoi, AML's head of health and safety.

"By prioritizing psychological safety alongside physical safety, we are empowering our teams to stay vigilant, support one another, and ensure that every employee returns home safely at the end of the day," he said.

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In mining and other high-risk industries, a worker's psychological readiness can affect concentration, awareness of surroundings, decision-making and the ability to spot hazards.

Lydia Gahwo, AML's employee assistance and well-being coordinator, said participation stayed high throughout the week.

"Employee participation remained consistently high throughout the week, demonstrating a growing interest in mental health and wellbeing," Gahwo said.

She said the discussions helped dispel misconceptions about psychological problems and encouraged employees to see mental health as something that can affect anyone at any stage of life. Sessions included brain-teaser exercises, and participants received wellness-themed items.

Supervisors showed particular interest in learning how to support struggling colleagues and recognize early signs of stress during shifts, the company said.

Building on the campaign, the Employee Wellbeing Team plans to expand peer support training, add mental health discussions to weekly safety toolbox talks and offer specialized coaching for leaders.

Employees in Yekepa and Buchanan have ongoing access to the company's Employee Wellbeing Program, which offers confidential counseling, guidance and specialist referrals. AML Medical Services, Human Resources, supervisors, and emergency hotlines also provide support.