Liberia: 23 Liberian Journalists Complete Training in China

BEIJING — Twenty-three Liberian journalists have completed a 14-day media training program in Beijing, China, aimed at strengthening digital journalism, modern communication skills and media cooperation between the two countries.

The seminar, held from October 14 to 27, was hosted by the Research and Training Institute of China's National Radio and Television Administration (RTI-NRTA).

Participants received training in media convergence, digital reporting, information technology and modern newsroom operations, alongside discussions on China's development and modernization strategies.

The delegation also visited major Chinese media institutions, including China Central Television Tower, Kuaishou Technology, Youku and the Communication University of China.

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Additional visits took the journalists to Anji County, Zhejiang Province, where they toured the Anji News Group, Convergence Media Center and Smart Governance Center.

Speaking at Tuesday's closing ceremony, RTI-NRTA Vice President Liu Linhai congratulated the participants and encouraged them to share their newly acquired skills with colleagues in Liberia.

Liberia's Embassy Press Attaché in China, Gabriel Wleh Mills, commended the journalists for their participation and thanked the Chinese government for supporting the initiative.

He urged the delegation to apply the knowledge gained to strengthen journalism and promote continued media cooperation between Liberia and China.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, its head challenged participants to embrace constructive journalism and translate their training into improved newsroom practices.

"The real test begins when we return home. We will be questioned. We will be challenged," he said, emphasizing the need for professional growth despite possible resistance.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates to all 23 participants, marking the end of the two-week exchange program.