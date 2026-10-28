Liberia: House Summons Firestone, Labor, NBC Over Alleged Concession Violations

The House of Representatives has summoned Firestone Liberia Inc., the Minister and Inspector General of the Ministry of Labor, and the Director General of the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) to explain alleged violations of the company's concession agreement, including the outsourcing of operational departments and the reported withdrawal of medical, educational, and other benefits for workers and their dependents.

The officials are expected to appear before the House Plenary on Tuesday, November 3, at 11:00 a.m., following a communication from Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones, chairman of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus, requesting legislative intervention into Firestone's employment practices and compliance with its concessionary obligations.

In his communication addressed to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Rep. Jones called on the Plenary to require Firestone and the two government institutions to explain the company's alleged noncompliance with Sections 8.5, 9, and 10.1 of the Act Ratifying the Amended and Restated Concession Agreement Between the Republic of Liberia and Firestone Liberia, Inc., approved on March 31, 2008.

The lawmaker specifically cited provisions governing employee housing, free medical care for employees and their registered dependents, and free education for eligible dependent children.

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Quoting Section 9 of the agreement, Rep. Jones noted that Firestone must ensure the availability of medical treatment and care in Liberia, stating that such services "shall be free of charge for Firestone Liberia's employees and their Dependents so long as each Dependent is properly registered with Firestone Liberia."

On education, the lawmaker cited Section 10.1, which provides for free education, including junior high and high school, for registered dependent children of employees.

The provision states that Firestone "will ensure the availability in Liberia, free of charge, of education, including junior high and high school education," for eligible dependent children, subject to applicable laws, regulations, and educational standards.

Rep. Jones also referenced Section 8.5, which addresses the company's housing obligations. The provision states, in part, that Firestone "shall provide one house for each Firestone Liberia employee entitled to housing by the end of the Rehabilitation Term in 2015."

Beyond the cited concession provisions, Rep. Jones alleged that Firestone has outsourced operational divisions and departments that are fundamental to the company's activities, subsequently re-engaging some affected workers through contractors operating under the company's supervision.

The lawmaker disputed the suggestion that the restructuring was driven by declining productivity, alleging instead that the company deliberately rendered workers redundant before rehiring them as indirect employees without the benefits previously associated with their direct employment.

In his communication, Rep. Jones argued that the alleged practice was intended to deprive workers of their contractual protections, asserting that Firestone's actions had "not only deprived the hired outsourced divisions and departments contractors their rights enshrined in the Concession Agreement" but also threatened workers' social security entitlements.

He further alleged that the arrangements could undermine affected workers' access to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) pension programme, raising concerns about their long-term financial security and statutory benefits.

The allegations place the company's employment practices under scrutiny and raise questions about whether contractor-based arrangements have altered workers' access to concession-related benefits and statutory protections under Liberian law.

By seeking the appearance of Firestone's management alongside the Ministry of Labor and the National Bureau of Concessions, Rep. Jones is asking the Legislature to scrutinize both the concessionaire's employment practices and the performance of the government institutions responsible for labor administration and concession oversight.

The Ministry of Labor is expected to address questions concerning its statutory oversight responsibilities, including whether it has examined the reported dismissals, outsourcing arrangements, and alleged withdrawal of workers' benefits.

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The National Bureau of Concessions may also be required to explain how it monitors Firestone's compliance with the ratified concession agreement and whether the allegations warrant a formal compliance review or other regulatory action.

In the concluding portion of his communication, Rep. Jones appealed to the House to require the company and the relevant government officials to account for the alleged violations, asking that they appear before the Plenary "to state why Firestone Liberia is deliberately in violation of Sections 9, 10.1, and 8.5" of the concession agreement.

The anticipated hearing will provide lawmakers an opportunity to examine the relevant contractual provisions, establish the facts surrounding the reported employment changes, assess the performance of the responsible regulatory institutions, and determine whether further investigation or other lawful measures are warranted.