Liberia: Observer Managing Editor Urges Liberian Journalists to Turn China Seminar Lessons Into Results

Leader of the Liberian media delegation, Mr. Bai S. G. Best has challenged journalists who participated in a two-week media communication seminar in Beijing, China to translate the knowledge and experiences gained into practical results that will improve journalism and benefit communities across Liberia.

Speaking Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the Seminar on Media Communication Capability for Liberia in Beijing, Best emphasized that the real measure of the program's success would not be the training itself, but how effectively participants apply their lessons after returning home.

Hosted by the Research and Training Institute of the National Radio and Television Administration of the People's Republic of China, the seminar exposed Liberian journalists to international communication, cultural exchanges, media convergence, combating fake news and approaches to using media to support development.

Best, who is also the Managing Director of the Liberian Observer Corporation, described the experience as an opportunity for professional growth, cultural discovery and stronger relationships between Liberian and Chinese media practitioners.

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He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people, the seminar organizers, facilitators and support staff for providing the opportunity, while acknowledging the families, employers and colleagues who maintained responsibilities in Liberia during the journalists' absence.

Reflecting on the two-week engagement, Best said the participants had been challenged physically, mentally, professionally, culturally and emotionally.

From adjusting to Beijing's autumn weather and the eight-hour time difference with Monrovia to balancing newsroom deadlines with lectures, discussions and field visits, he said the experience required discipline, adaptability and commitment.

Beyond professional development, Best said the seminar had broadened the delegates' understanding of Chinese society and strengthened relationships among journalists representing different institutions and professional backgrounds in Liberia.

"We arrived as colleagues, some of us barely acquainted. We leave with deeper friendships, greater mutual respect and a stronger sense of shared purpose," he said.

However, he stressed that the friendships and knowledge gained would have greater value if they produced meaningful improvements in the country's media landscape.

Best called on the journalists to embrace constructive journalism that does more than identify problems, encouraging them to help audiences understand issues, examine possible solutions and participate in discussions affecting their communities.

"I hope we return to our respective newsrooms with renewed determination to practice constructive journalism--journalism that does not merely identify problems, but helps society understand them and explore solutions," he said.

He added that journalists must continue asking difficult questions, challenging prevailing narratives and ensuring that the voices of marginalized communities are not overlooked.

Best acknowledged that introducing new approaches to journalism and newsroom operations could encounter skepticism, resistance and other challenges.

Nevertheless, he urged participants to remain committed to professional growth and use their experiences to improve reporting standards, strengthen public understanding and contribute to national development.

"The real test begins when we return home," he emphasized.

To reinforce his message, Best invoked the image of a single leaf contributing to an entire community, encouraging each journalist to recognize the potential impact of individual commitment.

He then posed a Liberian proverbial question that challenged the delegates to consider their responsibilities after receiving the opportunity to learn from their Chinese hosts.

"If I plant you, will you grow?" he asked.

Best explained that the seminar had planted seeds of knowledge, friendship and possibility in each participant. Whether those seeds would produce lasting benefits depended on the journalists' willingness to nurture them through practical action.

"To my fellow Liberian journalists, you are that leaf," he declared, urging the delegation to ensure that their newsrooms, communities and country benefited from the lessons acquired.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Chinese hosts, Mr. Liu Linhai, Vice President of the Research and Training Institute of the National Radio and Television Administration, congratulated the participants on completing the seminar and commended the lecturers and support staff for their contributions.

Liu described the program as an important platform for strengthening cooperation between Liberia and China in media, broadcasting, audiovisual communication and cultural exchange.

He said experts from the National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Communication University of China and China Foreign Affairs University shared their knowledge with the delegates during the 14-day engagement.

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A major component of the seminar was a week-long field visit to Anji County in Zhejiang Province, where participants explored ecological development, local governance, integrated media and cultural industries.

The delegation visited Yucun Village, associated with the philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." Other visits included the Bamboo as a Substitute for Plastic Center, the White Tea Cultural and Creative Complex, Anji's County-level Governance Center and Public Creative Platform.

Liu encouraged the journalists to share their experiences with colleagues back home, particularly lessons concerning environmental sustainability, media innovation and communication's contribution to community development.

He also urged the delegates to serve as cultural ambassadors, strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between Liberia and China.

Other remarks were delivered by Mr. Gabriel Wleh Mills, Press Attaché at the Liberian Embassy in Beijing, who encouraged participants to implement the knowledge acquired during their stay.

At a closing banquet, Jon Bricks, Cultural Attaché at the Liberian Embassy, congratulated the delegation and praised cooperation between the two countries.