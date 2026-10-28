Liberia: Lofa Senator Urges African Govts to Integrate Cybersecurity Into Nat'l Security

Lofa County Senator Momo Tarnukeollie Cyrus has urged African governments to integrate cybersecurity into their national security strategies while protecting citizens' fundamental rights, warning that artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new threats to national sovereignty, democratic institutions and public trust.

Senator Cyrus, Chair of the Liberian Senate Committee on National Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs, made the call while delivering a goodwill message at the International Cybersecurity Conference (ICSC) 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria, held under the theme, "Cyber Resilience in the Age of AI: Defending Minds, Networks and Nations."

He emphasized that cybersecurity must become a core national security priority requiring coordinated action by governments, security institutions, technology providers, private-sector operators and regional partners.

"Protecting national security and protecting fundamental rights are not competing objectives. Both are essential to the public trust on which effective security depends," Cyrus stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He warned that AI-enabled threats, including fraud, impersonation, disinformation and attacks on critical infrastructure, are becoming increasingly sophisticated, exposing governments, businesses and citizens to significant risks.

Citing figures referenced in his address from INTERPOL's African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, Cyrus said AI was linked to 55 percent of reported cybercrime across Africa, while cybercrime-related losses reportedly rose from US$192 million in 2024 to US$484 million.

He called for greater investment in public awareness, digital literacy, institutional preparedness and effective cybersecurity frameworks. He also encouraged citizens to verify suspicious messages and requests for sensitive information.

However, Cyrus cautioned that efforts to combat disinformation must not become tools for suppressing legitimate opinions or restricting lawful expression.

"Defending minds must never become an excuse to control legitimate thought or silence lawful expressions," he said, emphasizing that citizens should be empowered to recognize deception while exercising their freedoms.

Addressing critical infrastructure protection, the senator identified government systems, banks, hospitals, telecommunications networks, schools and energy facilities as essential assets requiring stronger safeguards against cyberattacks.

He called for improved incident-response capabilities, secure data management, tested backup systems, stronger access controls and closer cooperation between public institutions and private-sector operators.

According to Cyrus, cyber resilience requires more than preventing attacks. Institutions must also be able to detect threats, respond effectively, restore essential services and learn from security incidents.

Turning to Liberia's cybersecurity priorities, he cited the Cybercrime Act of 2025 and the National Cyber Security Strategy for 2025-2029 as important steps toward strengthening the country's legal and policy framework.

He stressed, however, that legislation must be supported by effective implementation, adequate funding, trained investigators and appropriate oversight.

Cyrus maintained that privacy, freedom of expression, due process and transparent governance must remain central to cybersecurity policies, adding that investigative powers should operate within the law.

The senator also called for stronger African cooperation, arguing that no country could adequately address cyber threats in isolation.

He encouraged Liberia and Nigeria to expand knowledge-sharing, institutional capacity-building and practical collaboration. He also highlighted ECOWAS efforts to strengthen cybersecurity information-sharing and develop a regional cybersecurity and cybercrime strategy for 2027-2032.

Cyrus pointed to the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection and the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime as important frameworks for improving cross-border investigations and cooperation while respecting fundamental rights.

He further urged African governments to invest in local expertise, research institutions, cybersecurity professionals and technology enterprises, stressing that the continent must strengthen its capacity to develop and manage its own digital defenses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The senator outlined five priority areas: modern laws and effective oversight, responsible AI governance, investment in skills and public awareness, trusted public-private collaboration, and stronger regional cooperation.

Concluding his address, Cyrus said Africa's technological advancement should be measured by how effectively technology serves humanity.

"When we defend minds, we protect the freedom to think and the ability to distinguish truth from deception. When we defend networks, we protect the systems on which livelihoods and essential services depend. When we defend nations, we protect the institutions, sovereignty, and shared aspirations of our people," he said.

He urged African governments to translate political commitments into adequately funded preparedness, stronger institutions and measurable cybersecurity readiness, while ensuring that national security efforts do not undermine citizens' fundamental rights and freedoms.