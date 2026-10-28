Liberia: Hope for Women International Take Breast Cancer Awareness, Education to Lower Margibi

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hope for Women International in partnership with Margibi University conducted a free breast cancer screening for women on Friday, October 23, 2026, on Margibi University campus in Harbel.

Scores of women from several communities benefitted from the day-long screening and health education.

Hope for Women International, is a private non-profit medical center credited for its dedication to cancer awareness and prevention, as well as the promotion of early detection, mainly for women across the county.

Originally dedicated to a comprehensive cancer program, the hospital has now expanded its operations to include specialization in women's healthcare, maternity services, and oncology.

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Princess D. Brown, Hope for Women Team Lead, explained that the free screening was intended to educate women about the danger breast cancer poses to their lives, encourage them to seek early detection, and provide them with important medical and counseling advice about how breast cancer.

Princess D. Brown called breast cancer a major health concern and encouraged women to visit healthcare facilities if their feel or see any abnormalities in their breasts. She said the free examination provided women with the opportunity to know their status, learn preventive methods, promote early detection, and provide support for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

She called breast cancer a silent killer and said it is about time that women get early diagnosis and adequate information to combat it. Issuing a general medical advice, Madam Brown cautioned women not to sit until signs and symptoms of various medical conditions worsen, but to regularly check themselves to know their status in order to live healthy lives and promote healthy families.

Margibi University Vice President for Institutional Advancement (VPIA), Rosemarie James, says the initiative reflects Margibi University shared commitment to improving public health through education, medical expertise, and community engagement.

James says the health of women is very cardinal to the growth and development of any country and that early detection is key step in tackling breast cancer. James called Margibi University partnership with Hope for Women International intentional and promised to support such initiatives in future.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory 2024 Report, Breast Cancer is the leading cancer in Liberia with 885 cases recorded in 2024, constituting 33.7 percent. There were 421 recorded breast cancer deaths accounting for 1 in 5 female cancer deaths in the country.

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The Global Cancer Observatory highlights serious challenges in the fight against breast cancer in Liberia with most patients arriving late or at the advanced stage of the disease which drives up mortality rates. Liberia also suffers a severe shortage of oncology infrastructure and radiotherapy centers, lack of specialized doctors, and limited pathology support.

Weak health information systems, under-resourced clinics, and poor health-seeking behavior mean hospital statistics reflect only a fraction of the disease burden.