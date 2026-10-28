Nigeria: Olympic Eagles Begin U-23 Afcon Qualifier Preparations in Ikenne

The maiden training session took place at the Remo Stars Stadium under the supervision of head coach Eric Chelle, as the team began its build-up to the crucial qualifying fixtures.

Nigeria's U-23 national team, the Olympic Eagles, have commenced preparations for next month's U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 28 players participating in Tuesday's opening training session in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The session took place at the Remo Stars Stadium under the supervision of head coach Eric Chelle, as the team began its build-up to the crucial qualifying fixtures.

However, Rangers International trio Chimobi Igwilo, Kenneth Igboke and Chibueze Oputa were excused from the session following their arrival from Algeria, where they featured for the Enugu-based club against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Olympic Eagles are currently based in Ijebu Ode, where they are staying at the AM2PM Hotel. The team will continue its training programme at the Remo Stars Stadium, which is also expected to stage the return leg of the qualifiers.

Despite the rainy weather on Tuesday evening, the players went through a light session designed to ease them into the preparations. The training began with stretching and muscle-relaxing exercises before progressing to ball work, passing drills and small-sided games.

The four goalkeepers in camp; Chinemerem Olughu, Clinton Andy, Ebenezer Harcourt and Michael Atata, initially worked separately under the supervision of goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa before the session continued.

The coaching crew has scheduled two training sessions for Wednesday at the same venue, with the first starting at 7:30am and the second at 5pm, as preparations gather momentum ahead of the qualifiers.

31 players listed in Olympic Eagles Camp

The squad list features players drawn from several Nigeria Premier Football League clubs and other domestic sides, with representatives from Rangers International, Rivers United, Sporting Lagos, Ikorodu City, Nasarawa United, Warri Wolves, Enyimba and Bendel Insurance, among others.

Goalkeepers

Chinemerem Olughu -- Nasarawa United

Clinton Andy -- Rivers United

Ebenezer Harcourt -- Sporting Lagos

Michael Atata -- Ikorodu City

Defenders

Gift Subi -- Warri Wolves

Hillary Zion -- Sporting Lagos

Emmanuel Utake -- Rivers United

Marvelous Freedom -- Ikorodu City

Odinaka Alfred -- Nasarawa United

Emmanuel Ochobi -- Rivers United

Aliu Sugau -- Barau FC

Kenneth Igboke -- Rangers International

Chibueze Oputa -- Rangers International

Midfielders

Freeman Wuchirwe -- Bendel Insurance

Victor Samuel -- Sporting Lagos

Umar Mohammed -- Nasarawa United

Lucky Oraro -- Warri Wolves

Aderemi Adeoye -- Ikorodu City

Sani Shuaibu -- Warri Wolves

Muhammad Salihu -- Sporting Lagos

Jude Eventus -- Warri Wolves

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Forwards

Junior Ikechukwu -- Ikorodu City

Timothy Zechariah -- Rivers United

Williams Wonah -- Enyimba FC

Ayoola Olaniyan -- Sporting Lagos

Chijioke Samuel -- Enyimba FC

Jofrank Joshua -- Nasarawa United

Alex Oweifaleya -- Bendel Insurance

Abdulmuiz Adeleke -- Sporting Supreme

Habila Simon -- Wikki Tourists

Chimobi Igwilo -- Rangers International

With the qualifiers approaching, Chelle and his technical crew will be keen to use the coming sessions to build the team's fitness, tactical understanding and cohesion ahead of the two-legged contest against DR Congo.