Nigeria: Olympic Eagles Begin U-23 Afcon Qualifier Preparations in Ikenne

The maiden training session took place at the Remo Stars Stadium under the supervision of head coach Eric Chelle, as the team began its build-up to the crucial qualifying fixtures.
Nigeria's U-23 national team, the Olympic Eagles, have commenced preparations for next month's U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 28 players participating in Tuesday's opening training session in Ikenne, Ogun State.
The session took place at the Remo Stars Stadium under the supervision of head coach Eric Chelle, as the team began its build-up to the crucial qualifying fixtures.
However, Rangers International trio Chimobi Igwilo, Kenneth Igboke and Chibueze Oputa were excused from the session following their arrival from Algeria, where they featured for the Enugu-based club against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League.
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The Olympic Eagles are currently based in Ijebu Ode, where they are staying at the AM2PM Hotel. The team will continue its training programme at the Remo Stars Stadium, which is also expected to stage the return leg of the qualifiers.
Despite the rainy weather on Tuesday evening, the players went through a light session designed to ease them into the preparations. The training began with stretching and muscle-relaxing exercises before progressing to ball work, passing drills and small-sided games.
The four goalkeepers in camp; Chinemerem Olughu, Clinton Andy, Ebenezer Harcourt and Michael Atata, initially worked separately under the supervision of goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa before the session continued.
The coaching crew has scheduled two training sessions for Wednesday at the same venue, with the first starting at 7:30am and the second at 5pm, as preparations gather momentum ahead of the qualifiers.
31 players listed in Olympic Eagles Camp
The squad list features players drawn from several Nigeria Premier Football League clubs and other domestic sides, with representatives from Rangers International, Rivers United, Sporting Lagos, Ikorodu City, Nasarawa United, Warri Wolves, Enyimba and Bendel Insurance, among others.
Goalkeepers
Chinemerem Olughu -- Nasarawa United
Clinton Andy -- Rivers United
Ebenezer Harcourt -- Sporting Lagos
Michael Atata -- Ikorodu City
Defenders
Gift Subi -- Warri Wolves
Hillary Zion -- Sporting Lagos
Emmanuel Utake -- Rivers United
Marvelous Freedom -- Ikorodu City
Odinaka Alfred -- Nasarawa United
Emmanuel Ochobi -- Rivers United
Aliu Sugau -- Barau FC
Kenneth Igboke -- Rangers International
Chibueze Oputa -- Rangers International
Midfielders
Freeman Wuchirwe -- Bendel Insurance
Victor Samuel -- Sporting Lagos
Umar Mohammed -- Nasarawa United
Lucky Oraro -- Warri Wolves
Aderemi Adeoye -- Ikorodu City
Sani Shuaibu -- Warri Wolves
Muhammad Salihu -- Sporting Lagos
Jude Eventus -- Warri Wolves
Forwards
Junior Ikechukwu -- Ikorodu City
Timothy Zechariah -- Rivers United
Williams Wonah -- Enyimba FC
Ayoola Olaniyan -- Sporting Lagos
Chijioke Samuel -- Enyimba FC
Jofrank Joshua -- Nasarawa United
Alex Oweifaleya -- Bendel Insurance
Abdulmuiz Adeleke -- Sporting Supreme
Habila Simon -- Wikki Tourists
Chimobi Igwilo -- Rangers International
With the qualifiers approaching, Chelle and his technical crew will be keen to use the coming sessions to build the team's fitness, tactical understanding and cohesion ahead of the two-legged contest against DR Congo.