Liberia: Manolu Public School Struggles With Furniture, Learning Materials in Maryland

Manolu Public Junior High School in Electoral District #3, Maryland County, is struggling with a shortage of classroom furniture, inadequate instructional materials, and limited financial resources, raising concerns about the learning environment for its 500 students.

The school's principal, J. Chelleh Thompson, identified the lack of chairs and desks as one of the institution's most pressing challenges, calling for increased support from the government, elected representatives, and community stakeholders.

Speaking in an interview, Thompson said the school continues to provide educational services despite persistent resource constraints that affect both administrators and teachers.

He explained that the shortage of classroom furniture, limited teaching materials, difficulties associated with implementing the government's free education policy, and students' inability to afford uniforms remain major challenges confronting the institution.

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Thompson said the lack of adequate chairs and desks makes it difficult to accommodate the school's student population and maintain a conducive learning environment. However, he did not specify the number of desks and chairs currently available or the quantity needed to address the shortage.

He emphasized that expanding access to education must be accompanied by adequate facilities and instructional resources to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Beyond the shortage of furniture, Thompson said the government's free education policy has created financial challenges for the administration, particularly in meeting routine operational expenses.

According to him, revenue previously generated by the school helped cover some expenses, including the purchase of chalk and other basic teaching materials. However, restrictions on collecting certain school-related fees have reduced the administration's ability to raise funds independently.

While acknowledging the importance of free education in reducing the financial burden on parents and improving access to schooling, Thompson stressed that public schools require adequate and timely government support to implement the policy effectively.

He expressed hope that the government and relevant education authorities would provide the resources necessary to sustain school operations without compromising educational standards.

The principal also raised concerns about students attending classes without the required school uniforms. He explained that the school initially gave parents one month to obtain uniforms for their children, but some students continued attending classes without them after the deadline.

Thompson said the situation presents difficulties for school authorities in maintaining uniformity and identifying students. However, the challenge also reflects the financial difficulties some families face in providing uniforms, footwear, and other necessities for their children.

He expressed appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for an initiative through which the school was selected to receive assistance intended to improve the welfare of students and teachers.

According to Thompson, the intervention included footwear and clothing for some students, while some teachers also benefited. He welcomed the assistance and appealed for its continuation to reach more children in need, including those attending primary schools.

However, the number of beneficiaries and whether additional distributions are planned were not established during the interview.

Thompson also discussed the school's engagement with Maryland County Senator J. Gblehbo Brown concerning possible assistance to address its needs.

According to the principal, commitments were reportedly made to provide materials for the institution, but some of the anticipated assistance had yet to reach the school.

He attributed the difficulties partly to misunderstandings and coordination challenges within the community, warning that disagreements among stakeholders could undermine efforts to improve the institution.

Thompson called for stronger collaboration among the school administration, parents, community members, and elected officials, emphasizing that students' welfare should remain the priority.

Senator Brown's response to the reported commitments and concerns was not available at the time of the interview.

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Despite these challenges, Thompson expressed optimism that the government and other stakeholders would intervene to improve conditions at the school.

He appealed for additional classroom furniture, instructional materials, and continued assistance for students who cannot afford uniforms and other basic school necessities.

The principal's concerns highlight the gap that can exist between providing access to education and ensuring that schools have the resources necessary to deliver effective instruction.

Although the government's free education policy seeks to reduce financial barriers for families, schools still require adequate furniture, teaching materials, and operational funding to maintain appropriate learning conditions.

Thompson hopes that coordinated support from the government, education authorities, elected representatives, parents, and community stakeholders will help address Manolu Public Junior High School's pressing needs and improve the learning environment for its 500 students.