Liberia: Camdl Takes Media Literacy Campaign to Wisdom School

Campaigners Against Misinformation and Disinformation in Liberia (CAMDL) on Tuesday, October 27, hosted a Media and Information Literacy (MIL) session at Wisdom Elementary and Junior High Community School on 18th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia, as part of activities marking the Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2026.

The session brought together more than 19 students, including a student with disability, to raise awareness about the importance of media and information literacy in today's digital world.

During the session, Taweh Johnson, Executive Director of CAMDL, educated the students on the importance of media and information literacy and its role in helping citizens distinguish facts from falsehoods.

He also introduced the students to practical ways of verifying online information, equipping them with essential skills to identify and guard against misinformation and disinformation.

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The session aimed to empower students to become more informed and responsible consumers of information, encouraging them to think critically before believing or sharing content, particularly on digital platforms.

Emmanuel Sackie, Principal of the school, expressed appreciation to CAMDL for providing the students with valuable knowledge and information, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in promoting media and information literacy among young people.

The Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2026 is being observed under the theme: "We All Play a Part - Media and Information Literacy for the People." The theme emphasizes the shared responsibility of individuals and communities in promoting access to reliable information and building a more informed society.

The week is observed annually from October 24 to 31. Global Media and Information Literacy Week raises awareness of the importance of media and information literacy and celebrates progress toward ensuring that everyone has the knowledge and skills needed to access, evaluate, use, and share information responsibly.

Through this initiative, CAMDL reaffirms its commitment to promoting media and

information literacy and empowering young people with critical thinking and verification skills needed to navigate today's complex information environment.

Campaigners Against Misinformation and Disinformation in Liberia (CAMDL) is a member of the UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Alliance.