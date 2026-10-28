Nigeria: 10 Things Civil Servants Should Know About Federal Government's N70,000 Transport Allowance

The federal government has approved a monthly transport allowance of N70,000 for public servants for six months, beginning in November 2026, as part of efforts to cushion the impact of rising living costs.

The approval was one of the resolutions reached at a conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The agreement also addressed outstanding allowances, health workers' arrears, minimum wage negotiations and other workers' welfare concerns.

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Here are 10 things public servants should know about the N70,000 transport allowance and other key provisions of the agreement.

1. The Allowance Is N70,000 Monthly

The Federal Government has approved N70,000 per month as transport support for public servants. According to the memorandum of understanding, the intervention will apply "across all levels".

2. Payment Begins In November 2026

The transport allowance is scheduled to commence in November 2026. However, the agreement does not specify the exact payment date or whether the money will be paid alongside workers' monthly salaries.

3. The Intervention Will Last For Six Months

The approved transport support will run for six months, from November 2026 to April 2027, subject to implementation of the agreement. It is a temporary intervention and not a permanent addition to workers' salaries.

4. Beneficiaries Could Receive N420,000 In Total

At N70,000 monthly for six months, eligible public servants could receive a total of N420,000 over the intervention period.

The amount represents the cumulative value of the six monthly payments, not a one-off disbursement.

5. It Is Separate From The N70,000 Minimum Wage

The transport allowance is distinct from the national minimum wage, which was increased from N30,000 to N70,000 in 2024.

The latest agreement does not resolve the disagreement over the effective date of implementing the minimum wage arrangements currently under discussion.

Instead, the government and labour leaders agreed to establish a Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee and begin meetings immediately.

6. Payment Procedures Are Yet To Be Clarified

Although the agreement specifies the monthly amount and duration, it does not explain how the allowance will be disbursed.

Details such as whether workers must apply, the payment channel and the precise categories of eligible public servants have not been provided in the memorandum.

7. State And Local Government Workers' Eligibility Is Not Automatic

The agreement encourages state and local governments to participate in the intervention and calls on unions to push for implementation.

However, it does not confirm that every state and local government has approved the payment. Workers in these categories should seek clarification from their respective authorities.

8. Outstanding Peculiar Allowance Arrears Will Be Paid

The Federal Government also approved the payment of outstanding peculiar allowance arrears, effective from May 1, 2026.

Disbursement is scheduled to begin in November 2026 and will be made in three equal monthly instalments. The total arrears and the amount payable to individual beneficiaries have not been disclosed.

9. Health Workers Have A Separate Allowance Arrangement

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The government agreed to clear 19 months of outstanding allowances owed to health workers within three months, beginning in December 2026.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is also expected to complete an assessment of the cost implications of adjusting the Consolidated Health Salary Structure within three weeks. A final decision on the proposed adjustment is yet to be announced.

10. Other Workers' Welfare Issues Are Still Being Addressed

The agreement also covers hazard allowances for agricultural officers and proposed tax relief for workers.

Verification of the beneficiaries and costs associated with agricultural officers' hazard allowances is expected to be completed within two weeks, while the tax relief proposal will be referred to the National Executive Council for consideration.

The federal government and the NLC are expected to reconvene after one month to review the implementation of the resolutions.