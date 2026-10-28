Ghana: Advans Group Reaffirms Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Advans Group and Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited have reaffirmed their commitment to responsible finance and financial inclusion.

The two organisations made the pledge following a courtesy call by the Board of Advans Group on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson P. Asiama.

The meeting brought together senior executives and board members of Advans Group and Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited to discuss developments in the financial services industry, regulatory priorities and the role of savings and loans institutions in expanding access to finance.

The courtesy call, which formed part of Advans Group Board Week 2026, held from October 6 to 14, 2026, brought together group leadership, board and management members from all subsidiaries and the group office for strategic engagement and a review of its operations.

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The delegation comprised members of Advans subsidiaries from Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and Tunisia.

The delegation commended the Bank of Ghana for its leadership and the introduction of regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening the country's financial sector. The Governor and his team, in turn, acknowledged Advans Ghana's contribution to the industry, recognising it as one of the leading and best-performing savings and loans companies in the country.

Discussions also covered the Bank of Ghana's liquidity framework and its implications for regulated financial institutions, emphasising the importance of constructive engagement between regulators and industry players.

Dr Asiama, in his remarks, stated that effective collaboration between the regulator and financial institutions was important in maintaining financial stability while broadening access to financial services.

The Chief Executive Officer of Advans International, Mr Steven Duchatelle, said the visit reinforced the Group's commitment to maintaining strong relationships with regulators in its markets.

"Our engagement with the Bank of Ghana reflects our commitment to responsible finance, sound governance and sustainable growth. We value the opportunity to exchange perspectives on developments in the financial sector and reaffirm our support for expanding access to appropriate financial services," he said.

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The Managing Director of Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited, Mr Guillaume Valence, said the institution would continue to operate within the country's regulatory framework while supporting customers with financial services tailored to their needs.

"A strong relationship with the regulator is essential to sustainable growth. We remain committed to responsible lending, sound risk management and expanding access to finance for individuals and businesses, while contributing to the stability and development of Ghana's financial sector," he said.

Advans Group operates across multiple markets, providing financial services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurs and individuals who face barriers to accessing conventional banking services.

The delegation comprised Mr Cyrille Arnould, Chairman of the Advans Group Board, Advans SA; Mr Claude Falgon, Founder and Board Member, Advans SA; Mr Steven Duchatelle, Chief Executive Officer, Advans International; Mr Brieuc Cardon, Business Development Director, Advans International; Mr Eli Hini, Chairman of the Board, Advans Ghana; Mr Guillaume Valence, Chief Executive Officer, Advans Ghana; Mr Kwame Owusu-Boateng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Advans Ghana; and Ms Rufina Acquah, Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary, Advans Ghana.