Nigeria: ADC to Tinubu - 'Explain Your Campaign Spokesperson's Claim That Ministers Paid for Appointments'

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council demanded an explanation from President Tinubu over allegations attributed to a spokesperson associated with his campaign that some ministers paid to secure appointments.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has challenged President Bola Tinubu to respond to allegations attributed to a spokesperson associated with his campaign that some ministers paid to secure their appointments.

The council, in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, also called for an investigation by anti-corruption agencies into the allegations reportedly made by Alwan Hassan during a television appearance.

According to the ADC-PCC, Mr Hassan alleged that some ministers paid to obtain their positions and were now seeking to recover the money before concentrating on government business.

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The council asked Mr Tinubu to clarify whether he was aware of the allegations, whether any investigation had been initiated and what action his administration intended to take.

It also challenged Mr Hassan to identify the ministers allegedly involved, disclose the amounts purportedly paid and name those who received the money.

"Public office is a responsibility, not a commercial transaction. Ministerial appointments must be guided by competence, integrity and a commitment to national service--not by financial inducements or expectations of private returns," the statement said.

ADC demands investigation

The council urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to examine any evidence of payments connected to ministerial appointments.

It also asked the National Assembly to consider a public inquiry, including inviting Mr Hassan to explain his remarks and provide supporting evidence.

"The allegation, if established, would suggest that ministerial appointments were treated as private investments rather than positions of public trust," the council said.

It argued that such payments, if proven, would raise concerns about whether ministers were serving the public interest or pursuing personal financial returns.

The ADC-PCC said the allegations warranted an explanation from the Presidency, particularly at a time when Nigerians were facing qeconomic hardship and insecurity.

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It maintained that the demands for an investigation did not amount to a presumption of guilt.

Earlier controversy

Mr Hassan made the remarks on Thursday, 22 October, on ARISE Television's Prime Time programme while defending President Tinubu's direct control over government expenditure.

He alleged that some ministers paid billions of naira to secure appointments but subsequently maintained that the practice was not peculiar to the APC administration and had existed under previous governments. He did not identify any ministers or provide evidence of the alleged payments.

On 23 October, Atiku Abubakar challenged Mr Tinubu to identify those allegedly involved and explain who received the money. The ADC-PCC's latest statement extends that demand to investigations by anti-corruption agencies and a possible National Assembly inquiry.