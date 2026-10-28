Ghana: Uganda Airlines Launches Four Weekly Flights to Accra

Uganda Airlines is launching four weekly flights between Entebbe and Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, October 27, expanding its African network and seeking to strengthen trade, tourism and business links between East and West Africa.

The new service adds Accra to the national carrier's network of destinations, giving travellers another option for journeys between Uganda and Ghana.

However, the flights will stop in Lagos, Nigeria, before continuing to Accra, rather than operate non-stop. The service will use a Boeing 737-800 wet-leased from Ethiopian Airlines.

Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama said limited air connectivity remained a major obstacle to Africa's economic integration, forcing travellers to rely on indirect connections and transit stops when moving between countries.

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He said improved connections between East and West Africa could ease travel, strengthen commercial ties and create opportunities for tourism and investment.

The route comes as Uganda Airlines seeks to position Entebbe International Airport as a regional aviation hub, connecting passengers from African destinations to international services.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Girma Wake said the airline was reorganising its flight schedules to improve connections between regional and long-haul services, including flights to London, Mumbai and Dubai.

The strategy is intended to enable passengers arriving from other African markets to connect through Entebbe to destinations in Asia, Europe and beyond, while also allowing international travellers to access more African cities through Uganda.

"We were having flights that were coming from Bombay, Dubai, and London, connecting to nowhere. Now we have made that possible," Wake said, explaining the airline's efforts to improve connectivity through its hub.

For travellers between Uganda and Ghana, the new service provides an additional option alongside existing connections offered by airlines routing passengers through Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

Ghana's Honorary Consul, Kwame Ejalu, said the connection represented an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries and make travel between East and West Africa more accessible.

Accra, Ghana's capital, is an important commercial and administrative centre in West Africa. Improved air links could make it easier for Ugandan traders, investors and tourists to access Ghanaian markets, while providing Ghanaian travellers with another route into East Africa.

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The potential benefits extend beyond passenger travel. Better connectivity can support business meetings, trade missions, tourism exchanges and the movement of people working across the two regions, although the scale of those benefits will depend on passenger demand and the commercial performance of the route.

Finance Minister Amos Lugoloobi said Uganda Airlines had grown to account for approximately 30 per cent of air traffic at Entebbe International Airport.

He argued that the carrier's expansion should be assessed not only in terms of passenger numbers but also its contribution to exports, productivity and wider economic activity.

The government is pursuing a tenfold growth strategy aimed at expanding the economy towards its ambition of a $500 billion economy. Improved transport links are among the measures expected to support investment and access to markets.

The airline's expansion nevertheless comes with the challenge of ensuring that new routes attract sufficient passenger traffic and generate revenue to support their operating costs.

For Uganda Airlines, the Accra service is part of a broader effort to build a commercially sustainable network while increasing Entebbe's role in connecting African markets with international destinations.