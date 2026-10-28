Liberia: 'Cancer Is Not a Death Sentence'

-Associate Justice Kanneh Urges Greater Awareness, Early Detection

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Boakai N. Kanneh, has urged Liberians to prioritize cancer awareness, early detection and preventive healthcare, stressing that a cancer diagnosis does not necessarily mean death.

Speaking over the weekend during a breast cancer awareness program organized by the Ministry of Health and its partners, Justice Kanneh emphasized the importance of public education in combating the disease.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Representing the Liberian Judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court bench, Kanneh commended the Ministry and its partners for organizing the awareness campaign.

He disclosed that his participation had changed his previous perception that a cancer diagnosis inevitably leads to death.

"I have thought cancer has been very dreadful. I have thought it was a death sentence if you acquire cancer. Today, I have a different mindset that cancer is preventable, curable and healable," he said.

Justice Kanneh encouraged health authorities to intensify public education, particularly on prevention, early diagnosis and available treatment options.

"I like to encourage the Ministry of Health family and all its partners to continue the awareness, especially in the area of prevention. The doctor says prevention is better than cure," he stated.

He emphasized that increased public knowledge could help Liberians recognize warning signs, seek timely medical attention and improve their chances of successful treatment.

According to him, serious illnesses can disrupt people's aspirations and daily activities, making preventive healthcare and regular medical examinations essential.

Justice Kanneh called on Liberians to take cancer awareness seriously and adopt healthy practices to reduce their risks.

His remarks come as Liberia joins other countries in observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign aimed at promoting early detection, improving public understanding and encouraging access to treatment.

Although not all cancers are preventable or curable, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly improve outcomes for many patients.

