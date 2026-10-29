Ghana: GCB Bank, Unionpay Partner to Introduce Rmb Cards

GCB Bank PLC, Ghana's largest bank, has partnered with UnionPay International to issue UnionPay debit and prepaid cards that will enable customers to make payments directly in Chinese renminbi (RMB).

The partnership was announced at a ceremony at UnionPay International's headquarters in Shanghai, China, attended by representatives of the Bank of Ghana.

According to the announcement, the initiative marks UnionPay's first RMB payment card to use the Chinese currency directly for clearing and settlement.

The development comes amid growing trade and travel between Ghana and China, with the two countries recording a bilateral trade volume of US$14.1 billion in 2025, representing a 19.3 per cent increase over the previous year.

China remains Ghana's largest trading partner, while business travel continues to account for a significant proportion of international visits to the country.

