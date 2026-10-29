Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Rolls Out National Civil Registry Software

The national central software system for managing civil status records has now been rolled out to all civil registry offices in Côte d'Ivoire.

The National Office of Civil Status and Identification (ONECI) announced this development on October 23, 2026, in Yamoussoukro. ONECI Director General Ago Christian Kodia noted, however, that connectivity issues persist in some centers. ONECI is working with the Ministry of Digital Transition to improve network stability.

The new digital platform allows citizens to request and obtain civil status records. It is backed by the National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPP), the national repository for the identities of natural persons in Côte d'Ivoire. After secure authentication, users can access their information and obtain birth certificate extracts protected by an electronic verification certificate. This system also aims to enhance the reliability of administrative documents and facilitate their authentication.

This modernization is taking place against the backdrop of a mixed digital landscape in Côte d'Ivoire. In the first quarter of 2026, the country had approximately 40.9 million mobile internet subscriptions, out of an estimated population of 32.49 million. The actual Internet usage rate ranges between 54% and 60%. Network coverage stands at 95.42% for 2G, 93.84% for 3G, and 73.34% for 4G, although 4G covers 93.71% of the population.

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This initiative is essential for national development, as civil registration is the foundation of legal identity. A modernized and secure civil registration system enhances the reliability of administrative documents and strengthens the fight against identity fraud. This helps build a more rigorous and user-oriented administration, which is fundamental to fostering confidence among businesses and investors. A reliable legal identity is a cornerstone of economic transactions and market stability.

The announcement was made during a workshop in Yamoussoukro, which brought together more than 150 civil registry officers and agents for the platform's presentation. Mr. Kodia reiterated the importance of the civil registry as a repository of documents and as the foundation of a modern administration. ONECI continues to work with the Ministry of Digital Transition to address connectivity challenges. Discrepancies between the geographic coverage and population coverage of networks partly explain these persistent difficulties.

Key Takeaways

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The rollout of the national civil registry software in Côte d'Ivoire marks a significant milestone in the country's digital transformation, aimed at modernizing public administration and strengthening legal identity. This initiative, led by ONECI, is crucial for establishing a rigorous, secure, and user-centered administrative framework. Although the digital platform promises simplified access to civil registry documents and enhanced fraud prevention through secure authentication and electronic verification certificates, its full potential is currently hampered by persistent connectivity challenges in certain regions.

The reported disparities between territorial coverage and population coverage for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks highlight the digital divide that still needs to be bridged. With 40.9 million mobile internet subscriptions for a population of 32.49 million, but an actual internet usage rate of only 54% to 60%, the infrastructure for widespread digital adoption is still evolving. Continued collaboration between ONECI and the Ministry of Digital Transition to improve network stability is therefore essential.

A robust and accessible civil registry system is not merely an administrative convenience; it is a fundamental pillar of national development, underpinning the legal identity that is indispensable for economic participation, social inclusion, and the overall integrity of public services in a nation undergoing digital transformation.