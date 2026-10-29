Nigeria: Dangote Cement Pre-Tax Profit Jumps 41.5 Percent to N1.47 Trillion

Dangote Cement Plc reported a significant increase in its pre-tax profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The company's pre-tax profit jumped 41.5% to N1.47 trillion, up from N1.04 trillion in the same period a year earlier. These unaudited third-quarter financial statements were filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, October 27.

The strong pre-tax profit growth outpaced revenue, which rose 19.6% to N3.77 trillion, and operating profit, which increased 27.8% to N1.57 trillion. This accelerated growth was primarily driven by a sharp 58% reduction in finance costs. Consequently, the pre-tax margin expanded to approximately 39.0% from 33.0%, while the gross margin improved to about 63.2% from 59.2%. These gains helped to offset a rise in net foreign exchange losses, which climbed to N40.77 billion from N1.13 billion.

Profit after tax for the period rose 31.2% to N974.79 billion, with earnings per share reaching N58.37, an increase from N43.82. Income tax expenses surged 67.2% to N497.71 billion, elevating the effective tax rate to about 33.8%. Haulage costs also increased by 23.5% to N489.29 billion, constituting nearly four-fifths of the total selling and distribution costs of N618.87 billion. The group transitioned from a net debt position of approximately N310 billion at the start of the period to a net cash position of about N115 billion.

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For investors, the company's stock closed at N1,341.90 on October 27, 2026, marking a 9.8% increase for the day. The stock has seen a substantial rise of about 120.34% year to date from N609.00 and gained approximately 25.8% for the month. This performance pushed the stock past its previous 52-week high of N1,189, indicating that the market has already factored in strong earnings expectations.

Looking ahead, key challenges for Dangote Cement include sustaining margins amidst rising materials and haulage costs. Another significant consideration for the company is how it plans to fund its N2.31 trillion in commitments using the current cash on hand. The company also noted that the interim tax rate reported is an estimate of the annual weighted rate.

Key Takeaways

Dangote Cement's robust nine-month performance, particularly the 41.5% surge in pre-tax profit, underscores a strategic shift in cost management, notably the 58% drop in finance costs. This significant reduction, partly attributed to a smaller net foreign exchange loss in the third quarter compared to the first half, allowed pre-tax profit to outpace revenue growth.

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While the overall nine-month net foreign exchange loss was N40.77 billion, it was slightly lower than the N45.03 billion recorded in the first half, contributing to improved margins. The company's effective tax rate, however, increased to about 33.8% from 28.6%, leading to a slower growth in after-tax profit compared to pre-tax profit.

Furthermore, a N160.44 billion loss on translating foreign operations tempered the rise in total comprehensive income. The market has already reacted positively, with the stock up over 120% year-to-date, suggesting strong earnings are largely priced in. Future investor focus will likely shift to the company's ability to maintain these improved margins amid rising operational costs, such as haulage, and its strategy for funding N2.31 trillion in commitments from its newly established net cash position of N115 billion.