Benin: BSIC Raises 15 Billion CFA Francs for Affordable Housing

BSIC Benin raised 15 billion CFA francs through a securitization of receivables, named "FCTC ZAKA BSIC Benin 2026-2033." The results were announced on October 26, 2026, in Cotonou, following a subscription period from July 19 to 30, 2026.

This initiative marks the first social bond issuance under the ZAKA program, involving AFINHAB and BOAD Titrisation. Thirty-five investors participated in this fully subscribed transaction.

Securitization allows BSIC Benin to convert its loans into financial securities sold to investors, freeing up resources for new financing. The transaction is structured into four bond tranches, offering varying levels of yield and risk. The senior tranche (10 billion CFA francs at 7%) and the mezzanine tranche (3 billion CFA francs at 9%) were open to the public. BSIC Benin subscribed to the two junior tranches for 1 billion CFA francs each.

The issue was fully subscribed by 35 investors, including 21 for the senior tranche and 14 for the mezzanine tranche. Benin (4.45 billion CFA francs) and Côte d'Ivoire (4.397 billion CFA francs) were the main subscribers to the senior tranche. This transaction brings the total amount raised through the ZAKA program to 29.5 billion CFA francs, including previous issuances by NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire and Ecobank.

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For BSIC Benin, this transaction diversifies its funding sources and frees up capacity for new mortgage loans, which are essential for housing development. Investors benefited from protective mechanisms, including a risk-absorbing tranche structure and high credit ratings (AAA, AA- from GCR). All proceeds are earmarked for financing affordable housing, with a priority on first-time homebuyers and underserved areas, addressing a critical social need.

The funds raised will be used to finance the purchase of homes for households and real estate development projects, with a maximum cost of 150 million CFA francs per property. The ZAKA program, initiated by AFINHAB and BOAD Titrisation, aims to provide additional resources to WAEMU banks for housing. This initiative supports Benin's goal of building 500,000 housing units over the next twenty years, demonstrating how the regional financial market can contribute to this effort. The transaction also received an SQS2 rating from Moody's for its very high social quality.

Key Takeaways

The BSIC Benin securitization transaction, which raised 15 billion CFA francs for affordable housing, is part of a broader regional initiative through the ZAKA program. This program, initiated by AFINHAB and BOAD Titrisation, has now raised nearly 30 billion CFA francs to finance housing in the WAEMU, demonstrating the regional financial market's effectiveness in connecting savings to the needs of the real economy.

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The success of this issuance, which was fully subscribed by 35 investors from four countries, underscores the market's confidence in structured financing instruments and the appeal of social impact investments. As the first social bond under the ZAKA program, it highlights the commitment to addressing identified social needs, such as access to housing for first-time homebuyers and in underserved areas. For banks such as BSIC Benin, securitization represents a key strategy for diversifying funding sources, optimizing balance sheet management, and freeing up liquidity for new mortgage loans.

This approach is crucial given Benin's ambitious goal of building 500,000 homes over twenty years, illustrating how innovative financial mechanisms can make a tangible contribution to major development challenges. The possibility of a dual listing on the BRVM and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange also attests to the international recognition of these initiatives.