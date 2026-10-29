Sudan: UN, France Condemn Escalating Drone Attacks Across Sudan

The UN and France have expressed concern over escalating drone attacks across Sudan, warning that strikes on civilian infrastructure are disrupting essential services and killing civilians, including children.

The United Nations and the French embassy in Sudan have separately expressed concern over the escalation of drone attacks across the country, warning of their deadly impact on civilians and damage to critical infrastructure.

The French embassy said the recent escalation in air strikes was entirely unacceptable, wherever they occurred, including Darfur, Khartoum, Abyei, the northern Nile Valley, Kordofan, and Blue Nile.

In a statement, the embassy said the attacks had killed hundreds of civilians, including many children, within a few days.

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"There is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan," the statement said.

France reaffirmed its commitment to working with partners to ensure respect for international humanitarian law in Sudan and to help secure a lasting ceasefire.

UN warns of damage to critical infrastructure

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also expressed concern over continuing drone attacks in Sudan, saying they were damaging vital civilian infrastructure and disrupting essential services for millions of people.

According to reports cited by OCHA, a drone struck a major electricity substation serving Khartoum state on Tuesday, 27 October. The attack followed several strikes on power stations in El Gezira, Sennar, and El Gedaref states on Monday, 26 October.

Local authorities reported extensive damage and warned that the attacks threatened the stability of the national electricity grid, OCHA said.

The UN office reiterated the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including electricity and water facilities, under international humanitarian law.