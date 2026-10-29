Sudan: China Deploys Anti-Drone Systems in Abyei After Deadly Attack

Abyei / Beijing — Chinese peacekeepers have deployed anti-drone detection and jamming equipment in the disputed Abyei region following a drone attack on a market on 19 October that killed members of a United Nations peacekeeping force.

China's Ministry of National Defence says it has deployed specialised equipment to detect and jam drones in Abyei, the disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan, and strengthened security measures to protect civilians and prevent further attacks.

The ministry says a Chinese peacekeeping rapid-response force returned to its camp after completing a security reinforcement mission following the drone attack on a market in the area on 19 October. The attack killed members of the United Nations peacekeeping force known as UNISFA.

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According to a statement reviewed by Radio Dabanga, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) requested the Chinese peacekeepers' assistance to reinforce a Pakistani infantry battalion following the attack.

On arrival, the Chinese force deployed anti-drone systems to detect and jam unmanned aircraft and strengthened defensive measures against potential aerial attacks, the statement says.

The security operation also included the use of surveillance drones to monitor the market continuously, secure the surrounding area, and protect civilians and security personnel.

The Chinese force maintained an armed security presence around the clock, monitored the airspace, secured the perimeter, and implemented defensive measures, the ministry says.

Chinese force returns to camp after security operation

The ministry says the reinforcement mission ended after the security situation stabilised, allowing the Chinese force to return to its camp.

According to the statement, UNISFA's leadership praised the Chinese peacekeepers for their swift response and professionalism, saying their intervention helped protect lives and property and strengthen stability in the region.