Sudan: Tasees Places South Darfur Market Strike Toll At 188 - MSF Receives 36 Bodies in Nyala

Nyala — A drone strike on a crowded market in Nyala, South Darfur, on Monday evening, killed at least 36 people and injured more than 150, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The health ministry of the Tasees government reported a much higher toll on Tuesday, putting the death toll at 188, with 356 injured. The discrepancy remains unresolved.

MSF says Nyala Teaching Hospital received 36 bodies following a drone strike by the Sudanese Armed Forces on Dumaya market at about 20:00 on Monday. Twenty-one of the dead were wearing civilian clothing.

The attack also targeted a residential neighbourhood. Medical teams treated more than 150 injured people, many with shrapnel wounds and severe burns. The wounded were transported to hospital in tuk-tuks and donkey-drawn carts, said Del Koninckx, MSF's project coordinator in Nyala.

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The Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdel Wahid El Nur, announced that five members of the family of one of its members had been killed in the strike. They were named as Iman Mohammed Abulgasim, Fatima Ismail, Sara Yacoub, Hassan Abdel Moneim, and Mawahib Ali.

MSF condemns attacks on markets

Medical staff worked around the clock to treat patients, including women and children, who were deeply traumatised, Koninckx said.

"Why are markets being targeted?" he asked, describing them as places where people obtain food and where large numbers of civilians gather.

"This is horrific. Markets, homes, and essential civilian infrastructure are not targets, and all parties to the conflict must protect civilians," he said.

The strike followed a separate drone attack on Nyala's livestock market on 16 October, which killed at least four people and injured several others.

MSF warned that attacks on markets expose civilians to violence and threaten their access to food and essential supplies as malnutrition worsens.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have also reportedly carried out drone strikes against electricity infrastructure in Khartoum, El Gezira, El Gedaref, Sennar, and White Nile states.

South Darfur authorities condemn strike

The civilian administration in South Darfur condemned the attack on Dumaya market, saying a Sudanese army drone had struck the market while civilians were going about their normal commercial activities. Those affected included women selling falafel, snacks, and tea.

The administration called on the international community to launch an urgent investigation into the attack.

Conflicting casualty figures

On Tuesday afternoon, 27 October, the health ministry of the Tasis government reported that 188 people had been killed and 356 injured in an attack on Tangong market in Nyala.

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The ministry said the figures were based on reports from health institutions and medical teams working on the ground, adding that the toll could change as further information emerged.