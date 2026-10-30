Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Launching 162 Drone Attacks From Its Territory

Khartoum — Sudan says 162 drone attacks launched from Ethiopian territory have killed more than 400 civilians and 102 military personnel, amid accusations that Ethiopia is supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The claims have not been independently verified.

The accusations were presented at a briefing attended by senior military and intelligence officials and undersecretaries from the foreign affairs and information ministries.

Officials identified the locations allegedly targeted as El Damazin, El Mazmum, Sennar, Kosti, Rabak, Belong, El Kurmuk, El Dinder, Wad El Mahi, El Obeid, Abu Oileila, Bara, and Umm Rawaba. They also said dozens of schools, fuel stations, health centres, and hospitals had been destroyed.

Sudan identifies alleged drone launch sites

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The officials said the drones had been launched from bases in Assosa, Bahir Dar, and locations along the Sudanese border, following flight paths alongside South Sudan.

They identified several types of aircraft allegedly used, including modified kamikaze drones and long-range models. These included Chinese-made drones and the Turkish-made Bayraktar Akinci and Bayraktar TB2, they said.

Sudanese forces had shot down several drones, including Akinci and CH-95 models, the officials added.

Muawiya Osman Khalid, undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the government was pursuing a policy of "strategic patience" but would not compromise on defending Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called on the international community to take concrete action to stop what he described as aggression threatening civilian lives and regional stability.

Sudan says attacks are preventing displaced people from returning

Participants at the briefing said the strikes were intended to prevent displaced people from returning to their homes, particularly in Khartoum, and undermine efforts to restore normal life.

They also alleged that the attacks risked widening the conflict into a regional confrontation aimed at weakening Sudan.

Ethiopia has previously rejected allegations of supporting the RSF, describing them as unfounded.

Sudan accuses more than 20 countries of supporting RSF

Separately, Defence Minister Hassan Daoud Kabroun said more than 20 countries were involved in Sudan's war by providing the RSF with logistical support, mercenaries, funding, and drones.

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In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Kabroun described the conflict as a war aimed at destroying Sudan, plundering its resources, and changing its demographic composition, rather than a civil war or struggle for power.

He said the government intended to defeat what he called "the rebellion, militias, and illegal movements", secure the country, and work towards building a modern democratic state based on transparency.