Nigeria: Military Deepens Peace Restoration in North As Over 70 Abductees Rescued

The military high command has stepped up operations across all the theatres of operations in the Northern region of the country with a view to restoring its peace permanently, Daily Trust reports.

This is just as its troops attached with various theatres rescued more than 70 abducted and kidnapped victims and arrested a wanted terrorist kingpin during the nationwide operations.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, while reiterating his commitment to safe and peaceful environment in Northern Nigeria, declared that terrorists are being squeezed from all sides with sustained military offensives.

Providing updates to Nigerians on how peace restoration efforts are being championed by General Oluyede across the country, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Michael Onoja, explained that the operations covered multiple theatres across the country.

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Troops rescued dozens of kidnapped victims, recovered weapons and ammunition, while also arresting suspected criminal collaborators and sustaining pressure on terrorist groups.

Breakdown of where victims were rescued

The Defence Chief particularly highlighted the rescue of 27 villagers in Gamji community, Katsina State, and 29 farmers in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, alongside the recovery of suspected ransom in Falgore Forest.

Checks showed that in Katsina State, troops while responding to a distress call on October 16, engaged terrorists who had abducted 27 residents, comprising 15 men and 12 women, from Gamji community in Sabuwa Local Government Area.

The troops reportedly overpowered the attackers, forcing them to flee and abandon the victims, who were subsequently handed over to the village head after profiling.

Similarly, troops operating in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State rescued 29 residents who fled into nearby bushes when terrorists on seven motorcycles attempted to abduct farmers at Magaji Mai Kadarko village.

However, one resident was reportedly killed before the troops arrived.

In another operation in Kano State, troops tracked kidnappers from Fanyabo village in Tudun Wada Local Government Area to Yan Taburmi in Falgore Forest, where they neutralised two suspects and rescued their victim.

The troops recovered ₦10 million suspected to be ransom paid by the victim's family and handed over the money and rescued the individual to the family in the presence of community leaders and police officials.

The military also recorded a major arrest in Mokwa town, Niger State, where troops apprehended a wanted terrorist kingpin and his accomplice on October 18.

Four mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of cash were recovered, while efforts continued to arrest other identified accomplices.

Troops consolidate on successes recorded in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

In the North East geopolitical zone, particularly in Yobe and Borno, troops sustained offensive operations against terrorists across Borno and Yobe States, consolidating the gains of recent engagements.

Following the terrorist attack on troops' location at Mairari in Guzamala LGA of Borno State, troops conducted clearance operations from 16th to 18th October 2026.

Major-General Onoja disclosed that the operations led to the capture of eight AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, 300 rounds of PKT ammunition, two rocket-propelled grenade bombs and chargers, a handheld radio and a motorcycle.

On 18 October 2026, troops intercepted a resident of Monguno LGA who had escaped after being kidnapped alongside 11 others around Minati in Kukawa LGA on 17 October 2026.

The senior military officer maintained that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

Similarly, on 22 October 2026, troops intercepted an abductee who had escaped from Chikide Village on the Mandara Mountains along the Guduf-Bubayagwa axis in Gwoza LGA.

The individual was subsequently handed over to the IDP Camp Office in Gwoza. Troops also recorded sustained surrenders and arrests during the period.

On October 16, 2026, troops arrested suspected terrorist logistics suppliers and collaborators at Benisheikh Market in Kaga LGA of Borno State.

The following day, a suspected terrorist, who claimed to have been recruited through a social media group in 2024, surrendered to local security groups at Buni Gari in Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

On the same day, troops arrested suspected terrorist collaborators at Kanama in Yunusari LGA of Yobe State. Further arrests were made in Damboa on 19 October 2026.

The suspects were reportedly supplying clothing materials for terrorists' uniforms in the Maidaji and Multe camps.

Between 16 and 22 October 2026, a total of 19 terrorist fighters and family members surrendered to, or were intercepted by, troops in Bama, Konduga, Mafa and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State.

They cited hunger, hardship and violent clashes between rival terrorist factions as reasons for fleeing the terrorist camps.

Specifically, on 22 October 2026, troops also arrested a female collaborator at Ngurusoye in Bama LGA of Borno State while she was escorting a woman to a terrorist enclave.

More victims rescued as terrorists neutralised in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara

Meanwhile, troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised 8 suspected armed terrorists and rescued 3 kidnapped victims in coordinated operations conducted in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States.

The operations also led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 3 locally fabricated guns, 3 motorcycles, cutlasses and assorted charms from the terrorists.

Major-General Onoja explained that troops of Sector one received a distress call on Saturday 24th October 2026, from farmers at Machika Dam, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, reporting terrorist activities in the area.

The troops promptly mobilised to the location and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists, while others fled the area.

In the course of the operation, troops also rescued one Mr Suleiman Umar, aged 42, who had been kidnapped by the terrorists.

Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing rounds of ammunition, as well as one motorcycle.

In another incident on the same day, troops of Sector one, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), foiled a terrorist ambush along Ungwan Iya, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, neutralising 6 suspected terrorists.

During the operation, the troops recovered three locally fabricated guns, 2 motorcycles, cutlasses and assorted charms.

The incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call reporting an attack by suspected armed terrorists at Ungwan Mallami village, during which the terrorists fled with two kidnapped victims.

However, while trailing the terrorists, the troops came under attack but responded swiftly with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorists, while others fled in disarray.

Similarly, troops of Sector 2, rescued two kidnapped victims in Bagega, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

The rescued victims were identified as Mr Shehu Chete, aged 40, and Mr Bugu Bedi, aged 25, both indigenes of Kebbi State.

The troops, while conducting surveillance operations in the general area, observed the activities of suspected terrorists and swiftly responded with a fighting patrol.

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On sighting the troops, the terrorists fled the area, abandoning the 2 victims.

The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to Bagega Clinic for medical attention before being moved to the military base for further assessment and subsequent reunion with their families.

Troops are currently dominating the general areas through sustained patrols and search operations aimed at apprehending the terrorists, rescuing kidnapped victims and preventing further attacks towards ensuring the safety of residents.

General Oluyede speaks

Commending the troops for their performance, Oluyede said the operational gains reflected the military's determination to deny terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action.

He commended troops across all theatres for their resilience and urged them to sustain the momentum while remaining disciplined and professional.

The military chief cautioned that a cornered adversary remained dangerous, directing troops to uphold the rules of engagement, respect human rights and avoid complacency during operations.

The CDS also commended other security agencies for their collaboration and appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, youths and other stakeholders to provide timely information on security threats, reject mob action and refrain from offering safe haven to criminal elements.

Oluyede, however, warned terrorist collaborators, logistics suppliers, recruiters and gunrunners that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue to pursue them wherever they might be hiding.

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed the military's commitment to sustaining operations until peace and security are restored across the country.