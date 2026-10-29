Nigeria: Lagos-Calabar Highway Workers Begin Strike Over Pay Cuts, Alleged Maltreatment

Workers of Hitech Construction Company handling Section 3B of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project have embarked on strike over alleged unfair treatment, salary cuts and the demand for the reinstatement of the State Liaison Officer, Mr Asuquo Ukpayang.

The protesting workers gathered in front of the company's construction yard at Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, on Wednesday, demanding the removal of expatriates and the reinstatement of Ukpayang.

About 600 workers were at the project's starting point in Cross River State, with military personnel deployed to protect the facility.

The workers alleged that Lebanese expatriates working on the project had refused to work with Ukpayang and instead brought in a Community Liaison Officer they could control.

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Speaking to journalists, a Quality Control worker, Esikere Peter, alleged that payment for working hours had been reduced from eight hours to two hours, while night shifts had been removed from bookings despite some workers remaining on duty until 11 p.m. without pay.

"We are demanding the removal of the project manager, the Site Manager, Mr Tony, and Earth Moving Supervisor, Mr Shabel, who have continuously treated workers unfairly," Peter said.

He added, "We the workers of this project are not protesting to destroy property or cause violence, we just want the Nigerian workers to be treated fairly and with dignity."

Other workers corroborated the allegations. A trailer driver, Stephen Oke, accused the expatriates of intimidation and disrespect, while an earth-moving worker, Ana Matthew, alleged that employees worked under harsh weather conditions without adequate shelter.

Some female workers also alleged maltreatment, claiming that there were no separate restrooms for women, while expatriates had access to multiple restrooms on the site.

Reacting to the protest, Ukpayang expressed solidarity with the workers, saying their complaints about salary deductions and unpaid entitlements had been brought to his attention.

He disclosed that the wife of the state governor, Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, had earlier raised concerns about workers' welfare with Hitech management.

Ukpayang said he would engage the company's senior management, the Federal Controller of Works and the Minister of Works to resolve the dispute.