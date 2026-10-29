Nigeria: Katsina Farmers to Access N300,000 Interest-Free Loans

29 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Smallholder farmers in Katsina State are to access interest-free loans of up to N300,000 under the Federal Government's FarmerMoni programme to support agricultural productivity in the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda flagged off the enumeration exercise and training of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) desk officers in the state.

The governor also disclosed that the programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Katsina State Government through the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

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Speaking at the event, Radda said his administration was committed to supporting farmers, empowering young people and creating opportunities for businesses across the agricultural value chain.

He said the government had been providing fertilisers, mechanisation equipment and irrigation facilities to farmers to improve production and strengthen food security.

Earlier in his speech, the National GEEP Programme Manager, Dr Hamza Ibrahim Baba, said FarmerMoni was designed to provide eligible smallholder farmers with interest-free, collateral-free loans of up to N300,000.

He explained that the facility was a loan, not a grant, adding that repayment was expected to begin six to nine months after disbursement, in line with the programme's guideline adding that the enumeration exercise would help identify eligible farmers, improve beneficiary records and ensure transparency in the selection process.

He warned desk officers against demanding money from applicants for registration or selection, stressing that only genuine and eligible farmers should be enrolled.

Similarly, the State GEEP Manager, Hajiya Karima, urged the newly trained desk officers to work professionally, provide accurate information and ensure the programme reached the intended beneficiaries.

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