Nigeria: Abuja E-Hailing Drivers Struggle As Fuel Costs, Platform Charges Rise

E-hailing drivers operating through platforms such as Bolt and inDrive in Abuja have lamented rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs and platform charges, saying the expenses are eroding their earnings and making it increasingly difficult to sustain their businesses.

The drivers said they often struggled to make enough money to cover fuel, repairs, spare parts and other operating expenses, leaving them with little to support their families despite spending long hours on the road.

Obi Anthony, an inDrive driver who previously operated a conventional taxi, said app-based transportation had become more difficult because drivers had to contend with platform charges in addition to the cost of running their vehicles.

Anthony said he converted his vehicle to compressed natural gas (CNG) to reduce fuel expenses but added that the switch had not completely eased his financial difficulties.

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"Even with the CNG, it's not still that easy," he said.

He urged e-hailing companies to reduce their charges and review their fare structures to reflect prevailing economic realities. He also called on platform operators to send their representatives into the field to experience the challenges drivers face.

A Bolt driver, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said rising petrol prices had affected virtually every aspect of vehicle operation, including the cost of spare parts, tyres and routine maintenance.

"The prices of petrol have affected almost everything. Spare parts prices have gone up way higher beyond imagination, making car maintenance hard for most drivers because we barely make enough profit to survive, much less maintain our vehicles," he said.

The driver said some days' earnings were barely enough to meet immediate needs, while vehicle repairs and other expenses sometimes consumed almost all the money made from trips.

He alleged that Bolt deducted more than 20 per cent from each trip, arguing that the combination of platform charges and fares he considered inadequate had made it difficult for drivers to remain profitable.

According to him, some drivers had resorted to negotiating fares directly with passengers or completing trips outside the application because they considered the displayed prices insufficient to cover their expenses.

He said he had reduced his dependence on the platform because some regular customers now contacted him directly for rides at rates he considered more sustainable.

"Bolt management should adjust the trip fare to match the current economic realities of Nigeria and reduce the commission to attract drivers," he said.

The driver also called on the government and e-hailing companies to make alternative fuel more accessible, noting that the cost of converting vehicles, waiting times at refuelling stations and maintenance concerns could discourage drivers from switching to CNG.

The drivers' complaints have also raised concerns about the impact of rising operating costs on e-hailing passengers, many of whom say they now pay more for rides or face attempts by drivers to renegotiate fares after accepting bookings.

Catherine Etim, a passenger, said she stopped using one e-hailing service because of delays in getting drivers to accept her requests. She later switched to inDrive but complained that some drivers sought to increase fares after accepting trips.

"Let's say you book a ride of N3,000. inDrive accepts and increases their price to maybe N4,000. Why? I mean, on the app, it's showing N3,000," she said.

Etim said she understood that drivers were facing economic difficulties but questioned the practice of changing fares after passengers had booked rides at displayed prices.

Another passenger said the rising cost of e-hailing services had forced her to return to public transportation despite its inconvenience.

"I have fallen back to using public transportation, though it is not as comfortable, but anything that saves you money is worth it," she said.

Some passengers, however, said they valued the safety features provided by the applications, including driver details, vehicle information and trip tracking, although concerns about travelling at night remained.

Beyond the financial challenges, drivers have also raised concerns about personal safety, particularly the risks of robbery and carjacking when picking up unfamiliar passengers or travelling to isolated locations.

They have questioned whether passenger verification and other safety procedures are sufficient to protect drivers who depend on the platforms for their livelihoods.

Drivers have also expressed concern about account suspensions and deactivation, which can abruptly cut off their income, particularly for those who have financed their vehicles through loans or other credit arrangements.

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Abuja Metro learnt that many app-based drivers operate as independent contractors and are responsible for their fuel, vehicle maintenance and other operating expenses. Their access to employment-related benefits and protections depends on applicable laws and the terms governing their engagement.

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) provides a platform for drivers to pursue collective interests, including improved earnings and working conditions.

Lawyer Blessing Oloyede advised drivers to understand the contractual terms governing their relationship with e-hailing companies before accepting them.

"Beyond joining this association, do you even read your terms and conditions very well? Nigerians don't like to read," she said.

Oloyede said the terms and conditions constituted contracts that could have legal consequences even when accepted electronically, urging drivers to seek legal advice where necessary.

Efforts to get reaction from inDrive and Bolt e-hailing companies proved abortive as emails and messages sent to them were yet to be responded to as of the time of filing this report.