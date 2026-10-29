Nigeria: Police Hand Over 69 Bags of Suspected Cannabis to NDLEA

29 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has handed over 69 bags of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this on Wednesday while formally handing over the seized exhibits at the command headquarters in Abuja.

He said the bags were recovered during coordinated operations conducted by the command's Anti-Narcotics Unit as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking and related offences in the territory.

Sanusi said the exhibits had remained in police custody while investigations were conducted, adding that they were handed over to the NDLEA following the completion of the necessary investigative processes.

He said the handover demonstrated inter-agency collaboration in tackling drug-related crimes and reaffirmed the command's commitment to intelligence sharing and cooperation with other security agencies to dismantle criminal networks.

The commissioner urged residents to provide credible and timely information to the police and other relevant agencies to support efforts to combat drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

He assured residents that the command would continue to work with sister security agencies to improve security in the FCT and tackle the harmful effects of illicit drugs.

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