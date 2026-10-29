Nigeria: FEC Approves ₦631.3 Billion for Nine Road Projects Nationwide

Minister of Works, David Umahi, says the projects will strengthen transportation networks, improve connectivity, and facilitate economic activities by constructing, reconstructing, and rehabilitating critical road corridors.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved approximately ₦631.3 billion for nine road infrastructure projects across Nigeria.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this after Wednesday's FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

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Mr Umahi said the projects would strengthen transportation networks, improve connectivity, and facilitate economic activities by constructing, reconstructing, and rehabilitating critical road corridors.

He said the approvals included reconstructing the 95-kilometre Etuke-Okeni-Ankpa-Otopa Road in Kogi, with a contract sum of N167 billion.

The council also approved N209 billion for reconstructing the 81.1-kilometre Ado-Ilawe-Ilumaba-Ikole Road in Ekiti, including a bridge.

Another ₦62 billion was approved for the Tungo-Karamti Road linking Adamawa and Taraba, with five bridges incorporated into the project.

Mr Umahi said FEC also approved N20.257 billion for an 18-kilometre road connecting Asiago to the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway.

An additional N30 billion was earmarked for remedial works on deteriorated sections of the East-West Road.

The council also approved N11.33 billion for a road project the Abia Government previously undertook.

Mr Umahi said the approval followed the discontinuation of its funding arrangement under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. tax-credit scheme.

He added that N28.218 billion was approved to rehabilitate a 17-kilometre section of the Sokoto-Illela Road, Route A1.

The minister also commended Mronubu for completing the first 118-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Road.

He said the section was completed in 30 months, with 81 kilometres constructed using reinforced concrete pavement.

He added that work on the second section, covering 164 kilometres, was nearing completion, with only 16 kilometres remaining.

Mr Umahi further disclosed that the entire 375-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano corridor would be equipped with solar-powered streetlights.

On the Lagos-Abidjan coastal highway, the minister said ministers from countries along the corridor would meet on Friday to discuss funding arrangements.

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He said the highway comprises 79 kilometres in Nigeria, 89 kilometres in Togo, 576 kilometres in Ghana, 155 kilometres in Côte d'Ivoire and 128 kilometres in Benin Republic.

According to Mr Umahi, the proposed arrangement will involve the African Development Bank providing loans to participating countries to finance their respective sections.

He said the regional highway was intended to strengthen connectivity and facilitate trade among participating West African countries.