Nigeria: Tinubu to Present 2027 Budget to NASS in December - Minister

The proposed presentation is expected to enable the National Assembly to begin considering the budget ahead of the 2027 fiscal year.

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2027 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly before the end of December, 2026.

The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Minister of State for Budget, Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was presided over by the president at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

"We are working on the 2027 budget, and our intention is to present it before the end of the year," Mrs Uzoka-Anite said.

The proposed presentation is expected to enable the National Assembly to begin considering the budget ahead of the 2027 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced that FEC had approved N631.3 billion for nine road infrastructure projects nationwide.

Mr Umahi said the projects would strengthen transportation networks, improve connectivity and facilitate economic activities through the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of critical road corridors.

He said the approvals included the reconstruction of the 95-kilometre Etuke-Okeni-Ankpa-Otopa Road in Kogi, at a contract sum of N167 billion.

The council also approved N209 billion for reconstructing the 81.1-kilometre Ado-Ilawe-Ilumaba-Ikole Road in Ekiti, including a bridge.

Another N62 billion was approved for the Tungo-Karamti Road linking Adamawa and Taraba, with five bridges incorporated into the project.

Mr Umahi said FEC also approved N20.257 billion for an 18-kilometre road connecting Asiago to the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway.

An additional N30 billion was earmarked for remedial works on deteriorated sections of the East-West Road.

The council also approved N11.33 billion for a road project previously undertaken by the Abia Government.

Mr Umahi said the approval followed the discontinuation of its funding arrangement under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. tax-credit scheme.

He added that N28.218 billion was approved to rehabilitate a 17-kilometre section of the Sokoto-Illela Road, Route A1.

The minister also commended Mr Tinubu over the completion of the first 118-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Road.

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He said the section was completed in 30 months, with 81 kilometres constructed using reinforced concrete pavement.

He added that work on the second section, covering 164 kilometres, was nearing completion, with only 16 kilometres remaining.

Mr Umahi further disclosed that the entire 375-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano corridor would be equipped with solar-powered streetlights.

On the Lagos-Abidjan coastal highway, the minister said ministers from countries along the corridor would meet on Friday to discuss funding arrangements.

He said the highway comprises 79 kilometres in Nigeria, 89 kilometres in Togo, 576 kilometres in Ghana, 155 kilometres in Côte d'Ivoire and 128 kilometres in Benin Republic.

According to Mr Umahi, the proposed arrangement will involve the African Development Bank providing loans to participating countries to finance their respective sections.

He said the regional highway was intended to strengthen connectivity and facilitate trade among participating West African countries.

(NAN)