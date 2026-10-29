Africa: All of Africa Today - October 29, 2026

One Year After Tanzania's Election Crackdown, Victims' Families Demand Justice

One year after deadly election-related violence in Tanzania that left at least 518 people dead, families of victims are demanding justice, accountability and financial assistance for medical treatment. Survivors continue to struggle with injuries and mounting hospital bills. Families of those killed or missing say they have received little support or information. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused authorities of failing to hold security forces accountable and intensifying repression against critics, opposition supporters and journalists. The government denies widespread human rights abuses. President Samia Suluhu Hassan was elected with 98% of the vote. The opposition dismissed the result as a "mockery" of democracy as Hassan's two main challengers were excluded. Opposition leader Tundu Lissu remains on trial for treason amid growing concerns over political freedoms.

Rights Group Calls for Release of Missing Niger Journalist

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Human Rights Watch has urged Niger's authorities to disclose the whereabouts of prominent journalist Moussa Kaka, who disappeared in August 2026. He was later confirmed by the justice minister to be in detention. The authorities have not revealed where he is being held or provided details of the alleged offence. Kaka, director-general of Radio Télévision Saraounia and a former Radio France Internationale correspondent, has previously faced arrest over his journalism. His disappearance comes amid growing concerns about political repression under Niger's military junta, which has been accused of restricting press freedom, detaining critics and weakening democratic institutions. Rights groups are calling for his safe release unless he has been lawfully charged.

Kenya Anger Grows Over Delay in Ex-British Soldier's Extradition Hearing in Murder Case



The family of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman allegedly murdered by former British soldier Robert James Purkiss in 2012, has condemned the postponement of his extradition hearing in the United Kingdom until May 2027. Wanjiru's body was found in a septic tank near a British Army training camp in Kenya. Her family said that the latest delay prolongs their 14-year wait for justice. Purkiss, who was arrested in the UK in November 2025, denied the allegation. He is contesting extradition to Kenya. The family said it was not properly informed of the postponement and urged authorities to expedite proceedings so he can face trial. The UK government has previously said it remains committed to helping the family, but would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Tanzania Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves After a Decade

Tanzania has announced its first major natural gas discovery in a decade, with an estimated 223 billion cubic feet found at the Kasa-1X ST2 well in the Mnazi Bay area in the south of the country. Energy Minister Juma Homera described the discovery as a significant milestone expected to strengthen domestic energy supplies. Production is anticipated to begin early next month. Tanzania has existing natural gas reserves of 57.54 trillion cubic feet. The gas will support electricity generation, industrial activities and vehicles powered by compressed natural gas. Natural gas already accounts for nearly 80% of Tanzania's electricity generation. The discovery could help meet growing energy demand as the country expands its industrial sector.

Liberia to Lead UN Security Council for First Time in 65 Years

Liberia will assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December for the first time in 65 years, marking a significant milestone in its diplomatic history. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is scheduled to chair a high-level debate on maritime security on 3 December. The government said that Liberia will draw on its experience of civil conflict, reconciliation and post-war recovery to contribute to international peace and security. Ahead of the presidency, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced events focused on diplomacy, women's leadership, youth participation and the country's peacebuilding legacy. Boakai also said the need for stronger international cooperation on challenges including climate change, poverty, migration and emerging technologies. He advocated for developing countries to have a greater voice in global decision-making.

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WFP Chief Says Ending Conflict Is Key to Tackling Global Hunger

The new head of the World Food Programme (WFP), Executive Director Luke Lindberg, has said that reducing conflict is the most effective way to tackle global hunger, with conflict driving two-thirds of acute food insecurity affecting 266 million people worldwide. He warned that El Niño could push a further 49 million people into acute food insecurity, while supply chain disruptions are worsening the crisis. Lindberg outlined priorities including protecting humanitarian workers, strengthening donor partnerships, improving operations, investing in disaster preparedness and expanding school meal programmes. He identified Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia as areas of special concern, vowing to prevent famine and enhance food aid in the most vulnerable areas.