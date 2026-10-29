Nigeria: Katsina APC Declares Funtua Campaign Peaceful Amid Reports of Attacks in Malumfashi

The Katsina APC says Governor Radda's campaign flag-off in Funtua was peaceful, despite reports that supporters were attacked in Malumfashi, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has described Wednesday's campaign flag-off in Funtua as peaceful, despite reports that supporters travelling through Malumfashi were attacked, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged.

The party's state chairman, Bishir Saulawa, said no clashes, injuries or property losses were recorded during the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign launch at the Funtua Township Stadium.

However, Channels Television and Trust Radio reported attacks on supporters travelling to the event through Malumfashi Local Government Area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued by the party's Public Relations Officer, Shamsu Sule Funtua, Mr Saulawa thanked Governor Dikko Radda, security agencies and party stakeholders for what he called a peaceful campaign launch.

"I commend our party members, supporters, security agencies, and all stakeholders for their orderly conduct and commitment to ensuring a peaceful event," he said.

According to Channels Television, some supporters alleged that groups of youths attacked them with stones, bottles and other weapons around Malumfashi.

The affected supporters reported injuries and loss of personal belongings, while some vehicles had their windscreens damaged.

The television station also reported stones scattered around the Malumfashi town roundabout, near the road linking Bakori Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently establish how many people were injured, the extent of the damage or who carried out the attacks.

The reported incidents occurred along the route to Funtua, rather than necessarily inside the stadium. The APC chairman's statement did not address Malumfashi's allegations or clarify whether his account covered supporters travelling to the event.

Radda seeks renewed mandate

Meanwhile, Governor Radda urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu and APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, the governor listed security, infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic opportunities among his administration's priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Without peace, economic activities suffer, children cannot go to school, and farmers cannot go to the farm. We will sustain the momentum until every resident can go about their lawful business without fear," Mr Radda said.

He urged APC candidates and supporters to campaign peacefully and respect voters' choices.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe, former governors Aminu Masari and Ibrahim Shema, lawmakers and other party stakeholders.

During the programme, Mr Saulawa presented party flags and banners to candidates contesting three senatorial seats, 15 House of Representatives seats and 34 State Assembly seats.