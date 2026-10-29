Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Veteran Journalist, Mobolade Omonijo

28 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Tinubu described the late Omonijo as "a journalist of immense value whose contributions to the profession and the nation would be remembered for years to come."

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Mobolade Omonijo, a distinguished journalist, political analyst, editor, and a respected clergyman.

President Tinubu expressed condolences to the Omonijo family, the media community, especially The Nation newspaper, and the Church of God.

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The president described the late Omonijo as "a journalist of immense value whose contributions to the profession and the nation would be remembered for years to come.

"He distinguished himself in the various assignments entrusted to him throughout nearly four decades of meritorious service in journalism, earning a reputation for incisive analysis, professional integrity and a deep understanding of Nigeria's political landscape."

Until his passing, Mr Omonijo, a reverend, served on The Nation's Editorial Board, where he authored several seminal commentaries on national affairs.

He previously served as political editor of The Nation and The Vanguard newspapers and also worked with The Economist, reflecting his professional experience and deep engagement with political and public affairs.

Beyond journalism, Mr Omonijo devoted himself to Christian ministry, serving as the Vicar of the Church of Pentecost in Dopemu, within the Diocese of Lagos West.

The president prayed for the departed's soul to rest in peace and for succour for his family.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 28, 2026

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