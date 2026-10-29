Nigeria: 'This Abuse Must End' - Sowore Reacts to Remand of Doris Ogala

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the remand of actress Doris Ogala at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of her bail application over alleged cyberbullying, cyberstalking and attempted extortion of Pastor Chris Okafor.

Ogala was arraigned Wednesday on three counts by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation before Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos on allegations bordering on the publication of intimate photographs, dissemination of allegedly false electronic messages and threats against the cleric.

The prosecution counsel, Tolulope Mokolu, told the court that between September 2024 and March 2026, Ogala published nude and intimate photographs of Okafor on her social media accounts without his consent. He alleged that the publication was capable of causing annoyance, embarrassment, emotional distress and injury to the cleric's reputation.

In his reaction on Facebook, Sowore accused the police of weaponising the Cybercrimes Act to serve the interest of "influential figures".

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"Once again, the Nigeria Police Force has deepened its weaponization of the Cybercrimes Act! What kind of society are we becoming? How could anyone be arraigned simply over allegations of having an affair with a pastor? And how could the police actually take such a matter before a Federal High Court judge?

"Even more troubling is that the case has reportedly been brought before Justice Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos, a judge whose handling of cases involving pastors raises serious concerns about judicial impartiality. The perception that the police and judiciary are being used to settle personal scores and protect influential religious figures must be confronted.

"The Nigeria Police Force has no business turning private relationships into criminal prosecutions or deploying the Cybercrimes Act as a weapon of intimidation," he wrote.

Sowore noted that Ogala, as the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, deserves the full protection of her constitutional rights, due process, and a fair hearing.

"The police must stop criminalizing private disputes, and the judiciary must never become an instrument of religious influence or personal vendettas. This abuse must end!" he added.

Ogala's case was adjourned until October 30, 2026, for the hearing of her bail application.