Nigeria: FEC Approves System to Coordinate Humanitarian Aid, Poverty Reduction

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a national framework to coordinate humanitarian assistance, social protection and poverty reduction programmes across Nigeria.

The One Humanitarian One Poverty Response System, OHOPRS, was approved on Wednesday following a memorandum presented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro.

The ministry said the framework would bring government, development partners and humanitarian organisations under one coordinated system, addressing duplication and gaps in support for vulnerable Nigerians.

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Doro said: "For too long, humanitarian assistance, social protection and poverty reduction have operated as separate interventions.

"OHOPRS brings them together, so that vulnerable Nigerians are not simply assisted during emergencies but supported along a structured pathway towards recovery, resilience and economic independence."

The framework places households at the centre of planning and service delivery. Under the system, a family displaced by conflict could receive immediate support, including food, shelter and healthcare, while also being connected to social protection, education, skills training and livelihood assistance.

The ministry described OHOPRS as "not another programme but a system reset," designed to link emergency relief with longer-term support towards self-reliance.

Doro said FEC's approval had moved the framework from national adoption into the formal architecture of the Federal Government.

He said the reform should be measured by how effectively interventions work together to improve Nigerians' lives, rather than by the number of programmes delivered.

OHOPRS is a key pillar of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, through which the Federal Government aims to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, the ministry said.

The framework was developed with technical input from development partners and other stakeholders at a workshop held at the UN House in Abuja in March 2026. It was unveiled on August 26 by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Doro at the State House in Abuja.

Following the council's approval, the ministry said it would work with government institutions, state and local authorities, development partners and other stakeholders to implement the framework.