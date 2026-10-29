Nigeria: No Evidence Nigerian Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Said Counterfeit Drug Makers Need 'Orientation, Not Death Penalty'

No evidence Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi said counterfeit drug makers need 'orientation, not death penalty'

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi said fake drug producers need "orientation, not death penalty". But we found no credible evidence he made the statement.

Social media posts claim that Nigerian opposition politician Peter Obi said producers of counterfeit medicines should receive "orientation, not death penalty".

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The claim comes amid concerns about counterfeit and substandard medicines in Nigeria.

In October 2026, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac), which regulates medicines, food and other products, uncovered a suspected counterfeit alcohol factory in Aba, southeastern Nigeria.

Following the discovery, Bayo Onanuga, an adviser to president Bola Tinubu, called for the death penalty for counterfeiters.

"These counterfeiters certainly have no conscience. Until we start imposing a death penalty on them, they will never stop their nefarious activities," he wrote on X. Recent crackdowns have increased concerns about the safety of medicines.

Against this backdrop, posts on Facebook claim Obi said fake drug producers instead need "orientation", and not the death penalty.

One post reads: "PETER OBI: FAKE DRUG PRODUCERS NEED ORIENTATION, NOT DE@TH SENTENCE." Some posts include a graphic bearing Obi's photo, the statement attributed to him and the Sahara Reporters logo.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nigeria's 2027 general election, has previously criticised Nafdac's enforcement actions.

In May 2025, he questioned fees imposed on traders at a drug market in Onitsha, Anambra state, which he governed, before their shops could reopen following a crackdown on counterfeit medicines.

The same claim appeared on Facebook here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

No evidence of claim

The posts provide no date, location or context for the alleged remark.

Although Onanuga's call for the death penalty attracted media attention, we found no credible report of Obi responding with the statement attributed to him.

We found no such statement on Obi's X account, Sahara Reporters' website, or its social media handles, despite the outlet's logo appearing on some versions of the graphic.

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There is no credible evidence that Obi said producers of counterfeit medicines need "orientation, not the death penalty".

Attributing an unverified statement to a presidential candidate risks misleading voters about his position on a serious public health issue ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Other instances of the claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.