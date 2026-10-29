Africa: CAF Beach Soccer Afcon Senegal 2026 - Uganda - Sand Cranes Target Strong Return At Beach Soccer Afcon

Uganda will return to the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2022 when they compete at the Senegal 2026 finals, with the Sand Cranes looking to build on their previous continental experience.

The East Africans made an impressive debut in 2021, reaching the semi-finals before finishing fourth. Their return to the continental stage follows a hard-fought qualifying campaign in which they overcame Burundi 13-10 on aggregate.

Uganda will now aim to re-establish themselves among Africa's competitive beach soccer nations.

Uganda Team Profile

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Appearances: Third edition

Last appearance: 2022

Best performance: Fourth place (2021)

Head coach: Akabwai Geofrey

Assistant coach: Byaruhanga Rica

How the team qualified

Uganda booked their place at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 after overcoming Burundi 13-10 on aggregate in the second round of the qualifiers.

The Sand Cranes began with a 4-4 draw away from home before securing a 9-6 victory in the return leg at Bunjako Beach on 18 October.

Baker Lukooya led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Godfrey Edweu and Joshua Letti Lubwama each scored twice. Ambrose Kigozi and Brian Nkuubi also found the net as Uganda produced the decisive performance to seal their return to the continental finals.

The qualification marks Uganda's third appearance at the tournament and gives the team another opportunity to measure themselves against the continent's leading beach soccer nations.

The coach: Akabwai Geofrey

Akabwai Geofrey leads Uganda's technical team as head coach, supported by assistant coach Byaruhanga Rica.

The pair were involved in preparing the Sand Cranes for the qualifiers, where Uganda demonstrated their attacking potential by scoring 13 goals across the two legs against Burundi.

However, conceding 10 goals over the same period highlighted an area that will require attention ahead of the finals.

The technical team will be looking to build on the side's attacking strengths while improving their defensive organisation as they target a place in the semi-finals.

Key player: Baker Lukooya

Baker Lukooya will be among the players to watch when Uganda return to the continental stage.

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He demonstrated his attacking ability during the 2026 qualifiers, scoring a hat-trick in Uganda's decisive 9-6 victory over Burundi. His contribution helped the Sand Cranes secure their place at the finals.

Lukooya also featured at Uganda's debut appearance in 2021, scoring in the semi-final against Mozambique and the third-place play-off against Morocco.

His experience at continental level and ability to contribute in front of goal will be valuable assets as Uganda seek to improve on their previous performances.

Uganda at the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON

Uganda made their continental debut at the 2021 edition in Senegal, announcing their arrival with a run to the semi-finals.

The Sand Cranes opened their campaign with a 5-1 defeat against hosts Senegal before responding with a 4-3 victory over Tanzania. They subsequently lost 6-3 to Mozambique in the semi-finals and 5-3 to Morocco in the third-place play-off, finishing fourth overall.

At the 2022 edition in Mozambique, Uganda finished fifth after defeating Malawi on penalties following a 6-6 draw.

Having missed the 2024 tournament, the Sand Cranes return to the continental stage with valuable experience behind them. Their immediate objective will be to make a strong start in Senegal and challenge for a place in the semi-finals.