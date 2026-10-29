Nigeria: Ekiti Assembly Confirms Two Ex-Commissioners for Re-Appointment, Approves 10 Special Advisers' Slots

The approval follows the earlier request by the Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji to reappoint three ex-commissioners and 10 special advisers.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed the nominations of two former commissioners for re-appointment by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and approved 10 special advisers' slots proposed by the governor.

Punch reported that the lawmakers confirmed Dayo Apata, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Akintunde Oyebode as Commissioner for Finance during plenary on Wednesday.

Both officials earlier served in the same positions during Mr Oyebanji's first term.

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However, the Assembly postponed the screening of the third nominee, Oyebanji Filani, who was nominated as Commissioner for Health and Human Services, until Monday, 2 November, following his request to reschedule the exercise.

The decisions were disclosed in a statement by Babatunde Oke, chairman of the Assembly's Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

The approvals followed a request by Mr Oyebanji, who forwarded the three commissioner-nominees and sought legislative approval for the 10 special advisers in a letter to the assembly as he began his second four-year term.

Mr Oke said the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, commended Mr Apata, a former permanent secretary at the Federal Ministry of Justice, and Mr Oyebode for their previous performance in office and noted their familiarity with the legislature.

According to the statement, both nominees had appeared before the lawmakers on previous occasions, either for screening or to present accounts of their stewardship.

The speaker subsequently urged members to allow the nominees to "take a bow and go", a proposal the lawmakers unanimously accepted before confirming their nominations.

Mr Filani, in a letter read by the speaker, informed the Assembly that he could not attend the scheduled screening and requested a new date. The lawmakers granted his request.

The Assembly also approved Mr Oyebanji's request to appoint 10 special advisers to support the administration's work across key sectors of the state.

The names of the proposed advisers and their respective portfolios were not disclosed in the statement.

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The governor was sworn in for a second term on 16 October. In his request, he said the appointments were intended to ensure continuity in critical sectors and enable the administration to consolidate its work.