Ghana: Absa Celebrates Customers Through Wellbeing, Business Support, Recognition

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has marked this year's Wow October, its annual month-long Customer Service Week programme, with activities focused on customer wellbeing, business promotion and recognition of longstanding relationships with the bank.

Customer wellbeing formed an important part of the programme, with health screening exercises organised at Absa Place, the Takoradi High Street Branch and the Prempeh II Street Branch in Kumasi.

The bank also hosted the Absa Customer Service Week Expo at Absa Place, providing participating customer businesses with a platform to display and sell their products, increase their visibility and connect directly with potential buyers.

Ms Evelyn Acquah, Chief Customer Officer at Absa Bank Ghana LTD, said: "Wow October is an opportunity for us to demonstrate to our customers that they remain at the heart of everything we do. Through these activities, we are expressing our appreciation for their continued trust while creating meaningful opportunities to support their wellbeing, recognise their loyalty and promote their businesses."

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Customers visiting Absa branches received branded items and other souvenirs, while selected customers were presented with appreciation gifts. The Country Management Team of Absa also visited customers to thank them for their continued trust and relationship with the Bank.

The celebrations included a customer awards ceremony recognising colleagues who have gone the extra mile to solution and serve customers.

Through Wow October, Absa brought together different forms of customer appreciation, extending beyond recognition to support customer wellbeing and create visibility for customer businesses. The programme also encouraged colleagues to identify practical ways to improve how customers experience the bank.