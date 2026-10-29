Liberia: Mid-Week Advice to President Boakai - Untint Your Vehicles for a Clearer View in the War On Cocaine

opinion

Mr. President, may I respectfully suggest that your campaign against cocaine and other narcotic drugs include removing dark tint from all vehicle windshields and windows in Liberia, beginning with those in your motorcade

Our young people deserve every reasonable measure that can help protect their future. Clear windshields and windows can assist officers conducting lawful checks. Your example would send a powerful message to ministers, other public officials and citizens across Liberia, encouraging them to follow. Leadership carries special weight when the President personally demonstrates the conduct he asks of others.

President Sirleaf gave personal weight to the TRC process by appearing before it herself. Your leadership could give similar force to the campaign against drugs: a visible commitment that the standards expected of citizens also apply to those who lead them. The Liberian people will remember this act of leadership by example.

We should remember the troubling 2013 discovery of cannabis in a vehicle bearing presidential-escort markings. Although the government explained that the vehicle had been withdrawn from the motorcade, the incident reminds us why official appearance must never discourage lawful scrutiny.

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You have pledged to leave no stone unturned. This modest step could help give that promise practical meaning. Removing tint alone will not defeat trafficking, but it can accompany stronger investigations, border controls and accountability, with any essential security exceptions narrowly defined and justified.

As Liberia prepares to preside over the UN Security Council this December, what a meaningful example it would be to strengthen public confidence in security at home!