Liberia: The Adverse Impacts of Climate Change in Liberia - a Call to Action for Students and Young People for Sustainable Future

As a national student leader and advocate for climate action, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and environmental sustainability, I believe that the conversation about climate change in Liberia must go beyond scientific explanations. It must address our people, our education, our livelihoods, our environment, and the future we are preparing for the next generation.

Climate change is no longer a distant concern and/or discussion, rather one of the realities that confronts us daily. Its effects are increasingly relevant to the safety of our communities, the quality of our education, the availability of food, and the livelihoods of thousands of Liberians. These challenges demand collective action from government, development partners, businesses, civil society, students, and young people.

For me, sustainability means ensuring that our development today does not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs. We cannot achieve this objective without protecting our environment and preparing our people to respond to climate-related challenges.

As students and young people, we must recognize that climate action is not simply the responsibility of environmental institutions or international organizations, like the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA), the Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), UNDP, etc. It is a shared responsibility that requires our knowledge, leadership, innovation, and active participation.

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Understanding Climate Change and Its Impacts on Liberia

Climate change refers to long-term changes in temperatures and weather patterns. Although the Earth's climate has changed naturally throughout history, the global warming experienced today is primarily driven by human activities that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These activities include burning fossil fuels, deforestation, especially without reforestation, and other practices that contribute to environmental degradation like mining.

Liberia is particularly vulnerable to climate-related impacts because of its extensive coastline, dependence on agriculture, rich forest ecosystems, and infrastructure challenges. Although Liberia emits relatively little to global greenhouse gas, the country faces significant risks associated with climate change and remains unarguably vulnerable.

Liberia also contains a substantial portion of the remaining Upper Guinea Forest (40%), an ecosystem that plays an important role in biodiversity conservation and climate regulation. Forests absorb carbon dioxide, support wildlife, protect soils, and sustain the livelihoods of many communities. Protecting these ecosystems is therefore essential to both environmental sustainability and national development.

Along Liberia's coastline, coastal erosion and rising sea levels threaten homes, roads, businesses, and fishing communities. The experiences of vulnerable coastal communities, including West Point in Montserrado County, illustrate the serious consequences of shoreline erosion and environmental pressures.

In agricultural communities, changing rainfall patterns, flooding, and prolonged dry periods can disrupt farming activities, damage crops, and threaten food security. These challenges can reduce household incomes and make it more difficult for families to meet basic needs.

The consequences also extend into our classrooms. When floodwaters enter homes, students may lose textbooks, uniforms, and other learning materials. When heavy rainfall damages roads, learners may struggle to reach schools safely. Flooding can also disrupt school operations, damage educational facilities, and expose communities to health risks.

Extreme heat can affect students' concentration and teachers' working conditions, particularly in classrooms with inadequate ventilation. When families lose their livelihoods because of environmental damage, some students may struggle to pay school fees, purchase learning materials, or remain consistently enrolled in school.

These examples demonstrate that climate change is not merely an environmental concern. It is also an educational, economic, public health, and social justice issue.

As student leaders, we cannot ignore these realities. A sustainable environment is essential to quality education, national development, and the protection of future generations.

Students and Young People Must Be at the Center of Climate Action

I have always challenged the assertion that Liberian students and young people are only the leaders of tomorrow. We are also contributors to the decisions and actions shaping our country today.

We have a responsibility to understand the climate crisis, educate our peers, protect our surroundings, and contribute to solutions that address environmental challenges in our schools and communities.

Across our universities, colleges, high schools, and communities, student organizations can promote environmental awareness through environmental clubs, campus clean-up campaigns, tree planting, waste reduction, and responsible waste disposal.

However, climate action must go beyond occasional clean-up exercises and public speeches. We need sustained environmental education that equips students with the knowledge and skills to understand climate change, identify environmental risks, and develop practical solutions.

Our schools and universities should integrate environmental sustainability into student activities, research, community engagement, and institutional planning. Students studying agriculture, engineering, public health, education, business, and the natural sciences should be encouraged to develop innovative responses to Liberia's environmental challenges.

Student leaders must also advocate for climate-resilient schools, effective drainage systems, safe drinking water, improved sanitation, and disaster preparedness measures that protect learners during floods and other emergencies.

Most importantly, students must have meaningful opportunities to participate in national discussions about environmental protection, climate finance, sustainable development, and public policy.

Our generation will live with the consequences of decisions being made today. We therefore deserve a meaningful place in shaping those decisions and a clear responsibility to contribute constructively to the solutions.

Environmental Protection Is National Protection

Liberia is blessed in abundance with natural resources, including forests, rivers, wetlands, fertile land, and a coastline that supports numerous livelihoods. These resources contribute to our economy, culture, food security, and survival. Protecting them must therefore remain a national priority, regardless of political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, or social background.

We must also recognize that climate change is not the sole cause of every flood, landslide, or instance of coastal erosion. Poor urban planning, blocked drainage systems, indiscriminate waste disposal, deforestation, wetland destruction, and unsafe construction can increase environmental risks and worsen their consequences.

When we dump rubbish into drains, we obstruct the movement of water and increase the risk of flooding. When wetlands are destroyed, communities lose natural systems that help absorb excess water. When forests are cleared without proper management, biodiversity suffers, soils become more vulnerable to degradation, and carbon stored in vegetation can be released into the atmosphere.

These challenges demonstrate why environmental protection must address both global climate change and local practices that expose communities to greater risks.

We need stronger environmental education, responsible land-use planning, improved sanitation, effective enforcement of environmental laws, and greater public participation in environmental decision-making.

Development must create jobs, improve living standards, and expand opportunities without unnecessarily destroying the natural systems upon which our people depend.

We cannot build a sustainable Liberia by sacrificing the environment that sustains us.

Government Action and the Need for Greater Public Participation

According to Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of EPA (2026),the Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its partners, has undertaken initiatives intended to address environmental challenges and strengthen climate resilience.

Coastal protection initiatives seek to reduce risks associated with erosion and coastal flooding. Climate information and early-warning systems can also help farmers, fishermen, and vulnerable communities prepare for dangerous weather conditions and other environmental risks.

Waste management initiatives are equally important. The composting facility in Fiamah, established through collaboration involving the EPA, the Monrovia City Corporation, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, and international partners, illustrates how organic waste can be transformed into a useful resource. Composting can reduce the amount of organic waste sent to disposal sites while producing material that can improve agricultural soils.

Environmental inspections and enforcement are also necessary to ensure that mining operations, industrial facilities, and waste-management activities comply with applicable environmental requirements.

These initiatives demonstrate the importance of collaboration among government institutions, development partners, businesses, and communities. However, their long-term effectiveness depends on adequate funding, consistent implementation, maintenance, transparency, and public participation.

As citizens and student leaders, we should support responsible environmental initiatives while continuing to advocate for stronger implementation, wider public awareness, and measurable results.

Government should invest in resilient school infrastructure, reliable drainage systems, improved public sanitation, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and accessible climate information. Environmental policies must also consider the needs of students, rural communities, persons with disabilities, low-income households, and people whose livelihoods depend directly on natural resources.

Government leadership is essential, but citizens and communities must also participate. At the same time, citizens cannot reasonably be expected to solve structural environmental problems without adequate infrastructure, resources, and institutional support.

A sustainable future requires both responsible public leadership and an informed, active population.

Climate Justice: Liberia Deserves Fairness

Climate justice is an important principle in understanding the global climate crisis.

Liberia contributes relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions compared with major emitting countries, yet our communities face significant risks from climate-related impacts. This raises important questions about fairness, responsibility, and the distribution of the resources needed to address the crisis.

Countries and industries responsible for large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions must undertake sustained emissions reductions. They must also support vulnerable countries through accessible climate finance, appropriate technology, capacity-building, and investments in adaptation and resilience.

The Paris Agreement provides an important framework for international climate cooperation, including support for developing countries. Liberia needs effective international cooperation to strengthen coastal protection, improve agricultural resilience, expand early-warning systems, protect forests, improve waste management, and prepare communities for climate-related disasters.

We must also continue to advance discussions about loss and damage. Some climate impacts cannot be fully prevented through adaptation alone. When communities lose homes, farmland, infrastructure, or traditional livelihoods, the consequences can be devastating.

Climate finance must reach the communities that need it most. It should support locally led projects, strengthen national institutions, create decent employment, and deliver lasting benefits.

For Liberia, climate justice must translate into practical support for vulnerable communities, stronger national resilience, and opportunities for students and young people to participate in designing and implementing climate solutions.

As young Liberians, we must understand that climate justice is not a request for sympathy. It is a call for fairness, accountability, and shared responsibility.

A Practical Climate Action Plan for Students and Young People

While government leadership and international cooperation are essential, students and young people must translate environmental awareness into practical and sustained action.

I propose the following priorities for student associations, schools, universities, and youth organizations across Liberia.

1. Establish and Strengthen Student Environmental Clubs

Schools, colleges, and universities should establish or strengthen environmental clubs that organize regular awareness sessions, environmental debates, research activities, and community outreach programmes. These clubs can help students develop environmental leadership and encourage responsible practices within educational institutions.

2. Promote Clean and Sustainable Learning Environments

Student organizations should work with school administrations to organize periodic clean-up campaigns, improve waste disposal, discourage littering, and promote waste separation where feasible. Campuses should also encourage responsible water use, energy conservation, and the reduction of unnecessary plastic waste.

3. Advance Climate Education and Awareness

Student leaders should organize seminars, debates, public discussions, and peer education activities to improve understanding of climate change and environmental risks. These activities should connect scientific knowledge with practical issues affecting Liberian communities, including flooding, coastal erosion, sanitation, and food security.

4. Promote Tree Planting and Forest Conservation

Students and youth groups should support tree-planting initiatives using appropriate species and ensuring that planted trees receive proper care. They should also promote the protection of existing forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems. Protecting existing natural resources is just as important as planting new trees.

5. Advocate for Climate-Resilient Schools

Student associations should engage school administrations, local authorities, and relevant government institutions on safer school buildings, effective drainage, clean drinking water, sanitation, and disaster preparedness. These efforts should prioritize learners and educational institutions most exposed to environmental risks.

6. Encourage Student Research and Innovation

Students should be encouraged to develop practical solutions to local environmental problems through research, innovation, and partnerships. Areas of opportunity include renewable energy, recycling, sustainable agriculture, flood-risk reduction, environmental monitoring, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

7. Strengthen Student Participation in Climate Governance

Student organizations should advocate for structured opportunities to engage with the EPA, relevant government ministries, development partners, and civil society organizations. Such engagement can help ensure that student perspectives inform environmental policies, climate education initiatives, and national climate commitments.

8. Promote Accountability and Inclusive Climate Action

Students and youth organizations should encourage responsible environmental practices among businesses, communities, and public institutions. They should also promote inclusive programmes that enable women, persons with disabilities, rural learners, and economically disadvantaged young people to participate meaningfully in climate action.

To make these commitments practical, student organizations can develop annual climate action plans with specific activities, assigned responsibilities, timelines, partnerships, and measurable outcomes. Progress should be reviewed periodically so that successful initiatives can be strengthened and challenges addressed.

These actions will not eliminate global warming on their own. However, they can reduce local environmental damage, strengthen community resilience, improve public health, and establish a culture of environmental responsibility among students and young people.

Our objective should be to move from awareness to participation, from participation to measurable results, and from isolated activities to sustained institutional action.

A Call to Liberia's Young Generation

To my fellow students and young people across Liberia, this is our moment to rise with knowledge, courage, and a commitment to service.

Let us not wait until our schools are flooded, our communities are displaced, our forests are destroyed, or our rivers are polluted before we recognize the importance of environmental protection.

Let us become ambassadors of sustainability in our classrooms, on our campuses, in our workplaces, in our homes, and throughout our communities.

As national student leaders, we must lead by example. Our advocacy must be reflected in our conduct, our programmes, our partnerships, and the policies we support. We must demand a meaningful place in decisions about our environment while accepting our responsibility to contribute to practical solutions.

We should also promote green skills and employment opportunities in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, recycling, ecosystem restoration, environmental research, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Environmental sustainability should not be viewed only as a responsibility; it can also create opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and decent work for young Liberians.

Our schools and universities must prepare students not only to understand environmental challenges but also to develop the knowledge and skills needed to address them.

The future we desire will require more than speeches. It will require collaboration, responsible leadership, sustained investment, strong institutions, and citizens who understand that protecting the environment is part of protecting one another.

Conclusion: Protecting Liberia Is Our Shared Responsibility

Every Liberian deserves a safe home, clean water, dependable food, quality education, a healthy environment, and an opportunity to build a better future. These aspirations are closely connected to the decisions we make today about our environment.

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Liberia cannot afford to remain passive in the face of climate change. We must protect our forests, restore damaged ecosystems, improve waste management, strengthen infrastructure, prepare communities for climate risks, and make environmental sustainability central to our national development agenda.

The international community must fulfill its responsibilities. Major emitters must reduce emissions and support vulnerable countries. Government must strengthen environmental governance and invest in climate resilience. Businesses must operate responsibly. Citizens must protect their surroundings. Students and young people must organize, educate, innovate, and lead.

As a national student leader and climate change advocate, I remain convinced that protecting our environment is inseparable from protecting the future of our people.

Our generation must not inherit a damaged environment and respond with silence. We must inherit the challenge and respond with leadership, responsibility, and action.

Let us build a Liberia where development respects nature, every student can learn in a safe environment, communities are prepared for climate risks, and future generations can benefit from the natural wealth of our country.

The time to act is now. The responsibility belongs to all of us. And the future of Liberia depends, in part, on what we do today.

About the Author

Darius S. Toweh is a Liberian development professional, sociologist, researcher, climate justice advocate, and youth development leader with multidisciplinary expertise in sociology, international development, public administration, environmental science, and governance. He currently serves as the Secretary General and Head of Secretariat of the Liberia National Students' Union (LINSU), where he contributes to advancing students' welfare, quality education, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and inclusive national development.

Toweh holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from African Methodist Episcopal University. His professional development includes specialized training in climate law and governance, sustainable development and the law, investment rules, diplomacy and protocol, leadership and public sector reform, social entrepreneurship, and teacher training. He is a 2025 Climate Law and Governance Specialization Course Fellow and a 2026 fellow of the Key Essentials: Trade Rules, Sustainable Development and the Law short course at the University of Cambridge's Lucy Cavendish College.

As a climate justice advocate, Toweh, through the Liberia National Students' Union, as Head of Secretariat, has contributed to Liberia's climate policy discussions, including the development of the country's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), particularly the component addressing the challenges young Liberians face as a result of climate change. His advocacy focuses on Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), Freshwater, and Ecosystems, climate change mitigation and adaptation, environmental protection, sustainable development, climate finance, youth participation in environmental governance, and the integration of students' perspectives into national and international climate policies.

With more than a decade of combined experience in social research, questionnaire design, project coordination, training facilitation, and community development, Toweh has worked with civil society organizations, nongovernmental organizations, and international partners on initiatives addressing educational challenges, youth empowerment, environmental awareness, and community resilience. His interests also encompass social justice, academic freedom, good governance, accountability, environmental health and safety, and the rule of law.

Through his academic pursuits, research, policy engagement, and leadership, Darius S. Toweh remains committed to generating knowledge, strengthening institutions, empowering young people, and promoting evidence-based solutions to Liberia's development challenges. His work reflects a broader commitment to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, social transformation, and the advancement of inclusive and equitable opportunities for present and future generations.

About the author:

Head of Secretariat of LINSU; 2025 Climate Law and Governance Specialization Course Fellow advocate for Climate Justice; a Social Change Agent & Campaigner of UN SDGs