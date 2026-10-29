Nigeria: Knight Frank Nigeria to Host Second Golf Classic At Ikoyi Club 1938

Knight Frank Nigeria will host the second edition of the Knight Frank Golf Classic in Lagos on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, bringing together a select gathering of clients, business leaders, associates and golf enthusiasts for a day of sporting excellence, relationship-building and celebration.

The Golf Classic forms part of Knight Frank Nigeria's ongoing commitment to nurturing enduring relationships with clients and partners through meaningful experiences beyond the workplace.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr Lanre Sonubi, confirmed in a statement released to the media that Tatum Bank has been onboarded as a sponsor of this second edition of the tournament as tee off will start from 6:30am, while a reception and trophy presentation ceremony will commence from 2:00pm.

The inaugural edition of the Knight Frank Golf Classic was held on June 20, 2025 at Ikoyi Club 1938 as part of the firm's 60th anniversary celebrations in Nigeria.

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Building on that first event, Knight Frank plans to establish the Golf Classic as an annual fixture, creating a consistent platform for clients, associates and partners to connect through their shared interest in golf.

Knight Frank Nigeria is a member of Knight Frank LLP, the leading independent global property consultancy, serving as our clients' partners in property for over 128 years globally, and 60 years in Nigeria. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 20,000 people operating from 384 offices across 51 territories.

The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors and corporate tenants.