Nigeria: APC Reacts to Court Judgement Sacking Uzodimma As Senatorial Candidate

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Mr Uzodimma as the APC's candidate for the district.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its intention to appeal the court judgement that sacked Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the APC's senatorial candidate for Imo West District in the 2027 election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Mr Uzodimma as the APC's candidate for the district.

The court also declared former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, as the APC's validly elected candidate in the district.

'Uzodimma remains our candidate, but we'll study the judgement'

In a statement later on Thursday, the spokesperson of the APC in Imo State, Jones Onwuasoanya, said the party maintains that Mr Uzodimma remains its candidate for the district "having won the party's primaries".

Mr Onwuasoanya, however, said the APC would take the next action after studying the court judgement.

"The party's legal department shall study the outcome of a legal intervention in this matter and act accordingly," he said.

The spokesperson added: "We urge our teeming party members and supporters of our great party to remain focused, undistracted, and committed to working assiduously for the victory of our party across all constituencies in the state."