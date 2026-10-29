Nigeria: AACT 2026 - Nigeria Targets Investment Through Golf Championship

Nigeria is targeting investment, tourism growth and stronger business partnerships as Abuja prepares to host the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), with organisers planning a Business and Economic Summit alongside the continental women's golf championship.

The tournament, scheduled for November 2 to 7 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, is expected to attract participants from more than 40 African countries, creating opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to explore partnerships.

Maryam Shehu, chairperson of the Government and Stakeholders Relations Committee for AACT Nigeria 2026, said the summit would provide a platform for discussions on investment, trade, tourism and economic cooperation.

She said the initiative was designed to complement the sporting competition by connecting businesses and investors with potential partners across the continent.

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The arrival of golfers, officials, administrators and other visitors is also expected to create opportunities for businesses in hospitality, transportation, catering, travel and event management.

Organisers believe the championship could help Abuja showcase its tourism potential while encouraging commercial relationships that extend beyond the tournament.

The Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN), which secured the hosting rights, has asked the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to co-host the event and designate it an Official Cultural Economy Event.

The association also wants a Sports-to-Business Investment Pavilion included in Nigeria's presentation at the Nigeria-Belgium-Luxembourg Business Forum scheduled to take place in Brussels from October 28 to 30.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hannatu Musa Musawa said the championship offered an opportunity to broaden Nigeria's tourism narrative beyond Lagos and promote other destinations.

LGAN President Dr Lami Onayi Ahmed, who also chairs the Local Organising Committee, described the tournament as a strategic platform to unite Africa through golf and demonstrate Nigeria's capacity to host international sporting events.

She commended the support of the National Sports Commission under Shehu Dikko and said infrastructure improvements in Abuja had strengthened preparations for the championship.

Ekanem Ekwueme, the AACT trustee for West Central Africa, said the 2026 edition would set new standards for excellence in African golf.

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Nigeria will host the championship for the third time, following previous editions at Ikoyi Club, Lagos, in 1996 and Abuja in 2010.

Under the slogan, "Uniting Africa through the Greens," the tournament aims to combine women's sporting excellence with tourism promotion, investment opportunities and stronger economic ties among African countries.