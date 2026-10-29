Ghana: Remove Barriers to Women's Progress - Veep

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on institutions to remove barriers to women's progress and create fair opportunities for them to lead, advance their careers and grow their businesses.

She said although women had demonstrated their ability to lead in various fields, many continued to face challenges, including limited access to finance, unequal promotion opportunities and the heavy burden of domestic responsibilities.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the call at a Women's Leadership Breakfast and the launch of the Women Allying Women (WAW) Ghana chapter in Accra yesterday.

She said society should not only celebrate women who succeeded against the odds but also address the challenges that made their progress difficult.

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"We rightly admire women who succeed against the odds, but admiring exceptional women should not make us comfortable with those odds," she said.

The Vice-President said her interactions with women in markets had shown that many possessed strong business skills, managed risks and supported their families under difficult conditions.

However, she said many lacked access to finance and other resources needed to expand their businesses.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government was addressing some of these challenges through legislation and policies, including the Affirmative Action Act and the Social Protection Act, 2025.

She said the laws were intended to promote fair opportunities and strengthen support for vulnerable groups.

She also said the proposed Women's Development Bank was expected to improve women's access to finance and help them expand their businesses.

"The idea is to develop financial arrangements that recognise women's capabilities, respond to the realities of their enterprises, and give them greater opportunities to grow," she said.

The Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom and Founder of WAW, Olorì Atúwatse III, urged women to use their influence, networks and resources to create opportunities for others.

She said women's leadership should go beyond personal success to helping others gain access to opportunities in business, public service and other fields.

"Come with more than admiration. Bring your excellence, bring your clarity, and bring the courage to ask for something specific. A selfie is lovely, but that's not strategy," she said.

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Olorì Atúwatse III encouraged women to exchange contacts, share ideas and build meaningful relationships that would promote growth and collaboration.

She said the WAW Ghana chapter would provide a platform for established and emerging women leaders to meet throughout the year and create opportunities for one another.

She added that the initiative would eventually be extended to other African countries and the diaspora.