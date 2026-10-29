Commuters who use the pilot Aayalolo contra-flow bus service have called for its expansion and continuation as a permanent measure to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time in Accra.

They said the initiative had significantly shortened their journeys during peak hours and called for more buses and improved traffic management to extend the relief to more passengers.

The commuters said the service was particularly helpful during the morning and evening rush hours, when heavy congestion often left workers, students and other passengers spending hours on the road.

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The reporters joined the 5:30 p.m. service and observed two motorbikes leading a convoy of 11 Aayalolo buses towards Adenta.

One commuter, Mr Foster, said his morning journey from Adenta to Accra, which could take up to two hours in privately operated commercial buses, had been reduced to less than 30 minutes under the contra-flow arrangement.

He said the GH¢8 fare was also cheaper than the approximately GH¢13 charged by private commercial bus operators.

Another commuter, Ms Nancy Ohene, said her journey from Accra to Adenta took less than 45 minutes, enabling her to return home earlier after work.

On the Kasoa-Accra corridor, commuters also called for the expansion of the service, saying the police-escorted buses had reduced the time they spent in traffic.

A public servant, Mr Edward Osae, said the difference in travel time was significant and urged the authorities to sustain the initiative. .