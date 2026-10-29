Ghana: Pres Mahama Honoured With Doctorate in Russia

President John Dramani Mahama has challenged present-day African leaders to give practical expression to the aspirations of the continent's founding fathers.

He said Africa's founding fathers believed that the continent's freedom must go beyond the raising of national flags to achieving genuine freedom and independence.

"Our responsibility as present-day African leaders is to give practical expression to that aspiration of our forebears. This should be seen in the quality of our schools, in the strength of our institutions, and in the opportunities that we create for our young people.

"It also requires us to confront the historical injustices meted out to people of African descent over the centuries through colonial domination and the transatlantic slave trade, and to pursue justice through informed dialogue and international cooperation," President Mahama said.

He was speaking after Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia conferred an honorary doctorate on him in Moscow yesterday, ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit.

The award recognises President Mahama's commitment to expanding access to education, promoting equal opportunities and strengthening educational and scientific cooperation between Ghana and Russia.

