Ghana: DStv Unveils 4 New Subscription Packages

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation has announced four new DStv subscription packages, with monthly prices ranging from GH¢50 to GH¢570, effective November 5, 2026.

The packages, namely Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate, will cost GH¢50, GH¢100, GH¢250 and GH¢570, respectively.

Described as simplified packages offering more content, they will replace the existing Padi, Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference organised by the ministry and MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, in Accra on Monday.

Speaking at the event, the Sector Minister, Mr Samuel Nartey George, described the new packages as offering "value for the customer," adding that subscribers would pay less than they did a year ago.

He said the prices were fixed and could only be reviewed through a committee comprising the National Security, Customs and other stakeholders, including the regulator.

Mr George said the committee, which was established when the previous price changes were announced in October last year, remained in place to address pricing and piracy issues.

"These are not promo prices. These are fixed prices. The pricing committee that is working that we set up has not been dissolved. Because that committee goes beyond pricing to dealing with the issue of piracy," he said.