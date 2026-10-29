Ghana: GSA to Establish Tiles Testing Laboratory in Takoradi

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will establish a concrete and ceramic tiles testing laboratory in Takoradi in the Western Region to ensure that building materials meet the required safety and quality standards.

The Director-General of the GSA, Prof. George Agyei, announced this at a durbar in Takoradi yesterday to mark World Standards Day (WSD).

The event was held on the theme: "Shared Vision for a Better World: Spotlight on SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy."

World Standards Day is celebrated annually on October 14 to honour the experts who develop voluntary international standards and raise awareness of the importance of standardisation.